BTS’ YouTube Red Original Series ‘Burn the Stage’ Now A Go, Key Plotline Revealed

Unite global ARMYs!

Well, here’s something all the ARMYs in every continent have all been waiting for – a Big Hit Entertainment confirmation of the long-rumored BTS documentary “Burn The Stage.”

Allkpop revealed that Big Hit Entertainment has now confirmed that “BTS: Burn the Stage” is officially a go. The eight-episode documentary from the Kpop sensation is also all slated to be a YouTube Red original series. It is poised to look into the group’s “2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III – THE WINGS TOUR” which spanned 300 days.

The much-awaited docuseries will tackle BTS’ dedication to each other and their admiration to their fans worldwide. It will celebrate and recall the group’s triumphant friendship as they face and overcome numerous hurdles while they showcase both their hard work and growth as one of the world’s pioneering artists in music and entertainment.

The eight episodes will also comprise of BTS’ yet-to-be-revealed interviews, along with moments which were shared with other musicians right in their group’s quarters, hotel rooms, and backstage. Meanwhile, some juicy never-before-seen vital footage of the sensation’s breakthrough events like the band’s winning of the Top Social Artist award back in 2017’s Billboard Music Awards and their notable performance at American Music Awards in the same year.

The first two episodes of “Burn the Stage” are also all confirmed to be streamed on BTS’ very own YouTube Channel, Bangtan TV, on March 28 at 8 a.m. PT. All ARMYs along with the uninitiated ones can watch the first episode for free. Meanwhile, the second and the rest of the episodes will be available by getting a YouTube Red subscription.

Head of Asia Pacific’s YouTube Originals Nadine Zylstra shared, “We’re thrilled to be working with BTS to launch their groundbreaking documentary on YouTube Red to their worldwide ARMY fans.” Zylstra added that the video streaming platform has been quite instrumental in spreading the group’s music around the globe and that she and her group are more than happy to be a part of the band’s phenomenal growth as an artist.

Global phenomenon BTS has also recently won the much-coveted Best Boy Band award and Best Fan Army award at the recently concluded 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.