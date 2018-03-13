Bikini-Clad Olivia Culpo Cozies Up To Danny Amendola Amid News He’ll Sign $12M Contract With Miami Dolphins

Olivia Culpo cuddles with Danny Amendola in the Bahamas as news emerges he'll sign a multi-million dollar contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Bikini-clad Olivia Culpo cozied up to her boyfriend, Danny Amendola, during their time away in the Bahamas. Olivia posted images on her Instagram account as news emerged Tuesday that Danny will sign a $12 million contract to play for the Miami Dolphins. He’s been a wide receiver for the New England Patriots for five years.

The Daily Mail published the Instagram photos Olivia Culpo posted on her account, which can also be seen below. According to the report, the couple have been together since February 2016.

It’s believed that she and Danny Amendola were in the town of Exuma. In one image, Olivia and Danny are posing on a boat in the tropical waters. Another image shows the 25-year-old model swimming with sharks.

Danny said he met Olivia by chance in Hollywood when they crossed paths at the corner of Hollywood and Vine. He said it was “crazy” how it happened. The two are clearly going strong and seem madly in love.

The former Miss USA made headlines a few weeks ago when she posed nude for the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. TMZ reports that Culpo was one of the magazine’s finalists for “Rookie of the Year.”

the drug ……… love A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 10, 2018 at 2:13pm PST

A source tells ESPN that Danny Amendola intends to sign the two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The NFL Network first broke the news, according to the report. Amendola would be the second wide receiver to sign with the Dolphins on Tuesday. Wide receiver Albert Wilson of the Kansas City Chiefs committed to signing a $24 million dollar contract for three years with the Florida team.

Me and all my friends today ???? A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 10, 2018 at 7:46pm PST

The 32-year-old football player was willing to take a pay cut the past three years to remain with the Patriots. In late February he announced that he was a free agent and what lay ahead was yet to be determined. It looks as though a lucrative deal with the Dolphins awaited him.

In the meantime, Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo are enjoying their time together this winter. Boston.com noted the couple’s “knack” for escaping the harsh New England winters. They were in the Bahamas last year before the region’s mid-March nor’easter. Danny gave Olivia a luggage set for Christmas 2016 so they could travel more often.