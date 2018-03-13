Kelly Clarkson Asks Of Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton, ‘Why Is She With Him?’

Kelly's still surprised that her 'The Voice' co-star is dating Gwen.

Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani may have been going strong for close to two and a half years now, but it turns out Kelly Clarkson’s still a little surprised that the twosome are actually dating. The star threw out a playful jab at her fellow Voice coach’s direction in a new interview, joking that she still can’t believe the twosome are a couple.

Clarkson made the quip about their highly publicized romance in a joint interview with Shelton for Entertainment Tonight, where she reminisced about the first time she was invited to Stefani’s home during a double date night.

Kelly recalled being invited to Gwen’s house for the first time with her husband Brandon Blackstock, who’s also Blake’s manager.

“The first time I saw Gwen’s house, it’s insane!” Clarkson remarked.

“I was kind of like Pretty Woman walking in the store, except I didn’t look like Julia Roberts, and I was walking in the store and they were like, ‘You don’t belong here,'” she said.

“I literally talked to my husband about her house for hours. I was like, ‘I felt like I was a good interior decorator, and then I walked into Gwen’s house,'” Kelly then joked, before getting in a little jab at Blake’s expense.

“And then I’m like, ‘Why is she with him?!'” the “Love So Soft” singer then asked of Gwen being with Blake.

But it sounds like Blake took the quip from Clarkson all in his stride as the twosome chatted to ET.

The singer even admitted during their joint interview that he was “wondering the same thing” when it came to his girlfriend of more than two years.

Shelton then joked that he was actually surprised that he was ever invited to Clarkson’s home.

“It was a shock to me that I got invited to her house,” Blake responded, adding that he thinks the American Idol winner has the biggest house he’s ever visited.

The twosome’s latest playful jabs will likely come as no surprise to fans of The Voice. Kelly and Blake have been putting their playful banter on full display during Season 14, which debuted on NBC earlier this month.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Blake admitted last month that Kelly hadn’t been going easy and wasn’t exactly playing nice with him and fellow coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys just because it’s her first season on the show as a coach after appearing as a mentor and performer over the years.

“It doesn’t make it easier to be Kelly’s friend going into this thing in a competitive nature,” the country singer said of the newbie coach, according to Taste of Country. “She’ll definitely go for the throat.”

Kelly Clarkson with Blake Shelton and ex-wife Miranda Lambert at the Grammys in 2013. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Clarkson then admitted to Parade that she was left with no choice but to “freaking fight” Shelton when she was looking to fill up her team with talent while filming the blind auditions last year.

“It’s a really hard thing to navigate when he’s been on there for 14 seasons,” the mom of two said of Shelton’s long stint on the competition series.

But despite all the jokingly cutting words they regularly exchange, the twosome’s rivalry seems to be all on screen as they go head-to-head on The Voice. Kelly told the Chicago Tribune last year that the two have actually been friends close to a decade due to her husband and the musician’s working relationship.

Season 14 of The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.