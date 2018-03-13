‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Plan A Boycott Amid Sarah Drew And Jessica Capshaw Dismissal News

Drew and Capshaw were told about the decision two days before the announcement was made, which happened on International Women's Day.

Grey’s Anatomy dropped a considerable bombshell last week, revealing that longtime fan favorites Sarah Drew (Arizona) and Jessica Capshaw (April) will no longer be a part of the show after Season 14. The actresses were dismissed because of creative decisions, though further details have not been revealed. In response to the move, fans blasted the series on social media and have planned a huge boycott. Is this the beginning of the end for Grey’s Anatomy?

According to Pop Buzz, fans were unhappy with the way Shonda Rhimes and her team of writers handled the exits. Drew and Capshaw were told about the decision two days before the announcement was made, which happened on International Women’s Day.

The actresses have been on the show for ten years, and fans felt like they deserved a little more heads up than that. Even worse, many fans thought that the two characters were not done telling their stories, which led to a lot of speculation about why they were really let go.

Some fans speculated that Ellen Pompeo’s $20 million hike in salary was the real reason Drew and Capshaw were booted. The comments have led to some back and forth between Pompeo and fans on Twitter.

Pompeo says that money was not a part of the decision to fire Drew and Capshaw. The actress also urged fans to calm down and said that her former co-stars would not approve of the outrage. Unfortunately, Pompeo’s statements only provide more fuel for disappointed fans.

Drew and Capshaw have released official statements regarding their exits. Capshaw was pretty kind about her exit and had nothing but good things to say about Grey’s Anatomy. Drew, on the other hand, was a little more scathing in her remarks.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sarah Drew (@thesarahdrew) on Mar 8, 2018 at 10:56am PST

Drew later shared a pic of her posing with Kevin McKidd. The actress expressed her love for McKidd and thanked him for teaching her so much about directing.

Considering everything that went down last week, fans have started a boycott against Grey’s Anatomy. We don’t know if the boycott will work, but Grey’s Anatomy has already been hurting in the ratings department.

The ratings for last week’s episode — which aired a day before the announcement — reached an all-time low. Given the outrage on social media, it’s safe to say that ratings will suffer for the remainder of Season 14.

Whether or not this spells the end for the iconic medical drama is yet to be seen. But things are not looking good for the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursday nights on ABC.