Kylie Jenner Shares Details About Pregnancy And Baby Stormi In A Sweet Q&A Session With Fans

Kylie is spilling everything about her secret pregnancy!

Kylie Jenner may have hidden her entire pregnancy from the public, but the 20-year-old reality star is now ready to open up about her amazing experience. The new mom also can’t stop gushing about her precious daughter, baby Stormi!

On Sunday night, Kylie surprised her fans when she went on Twitter to interact with her millions of followers. She began her impromptu Q&A session by tweeting that she’s spending the whole day with Stormi, and then went on to reply to some questions.

And the social media queen–with 24.9 million followers on Twitter–didn’t disappoint. Kylie was asked about her pregnancy and baby Stormi and she gamely answered!

According to Kylie, her pregnancy was a “perfect experience” and that she took a lot of maternity photos which she hinted she may post someday. She also revealed that she craved mostly Eggos, burgers, and donuts during those nine months. But right after giving birth, she had some pastries from Craig’s.

“Can you describe what it was like while you were pregnant? What was the best part? What was the worst part? I need the deets sis,” one fan asked.

“There really was no worst part!” Kylie Jenner answered.

“I had such a perfect experience. She moved a lot.”

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

the bread from Craig’s! I had it waiting for me lol https://t.co/6E8modERHx — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

While she kept her pregnancy a secret from the rest of the world, her Keeping Up with the Kardashians family knew about it from the very start. In fact, Kylie said that the first person she broke the happy news to was her sister Khloe. Her mom and manager, Kris Jenner, was also very supportive. The young mother also gave sweet pregnancy advice to a 21-year-old fan.

“I wasn’t afraid! And you shouldn’t be either. We were made for this.”

Kylie Jenner, who is slowly returning to public life since giving birth on Feb. 1, also talked about all things Stormi. She said that her 1-month-old baby doesn’t laugh yet, but she “smiles a lot.” While Kylie is looking forward to dressing Stormi up in fashionable little outfits, she said that she doesn’t want her baby to grow up too fast.

Omg ???????? can’t wait to watch her grow but don’t want her to at the same time! ???????????? https://t.co/uhGcD1CEr8 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

For now, Stormi is best friends with her 2-month-old cousin Chicago, Kim Kardashian’s third child. Soon, she will have another cousin to play with: Khloe’s baby girl, who is expected to arrive next month!

Kylie Jenner has been more visible on social media and in public events lately. She was present at Khloe’s stunning baby shower on Saturday and documented the fun-filled affair on her social media accounts. She also gave her fans a glimpse of Stormi by posting an unfiltered photo of the baby with her grandmother, Mary Jo. Clearly, the young lip kit mogul is having a great time being a new mom!