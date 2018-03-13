TLC Webisode Discusses Why Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Gave Birth In A Hospital, Shows Jill Duggar Dillard

The young mother ended up delivering her baby in a hospital, contrary to her family's tradition.

Ever since it was discovered that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth gave birth in the hospital, fans have wondered what the circumstances were that made her decide to eschew a home birth. The Duggar family is known for advocating home births over hospital births, with siblings and midwives in attendance.

TLC, however, premiered two webisodes totaling 20 minutes that detailed Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth giving birth to her son, Gideon. The webisodes are exclusive to TLC Go, however, and those interested in watching will need to have a cable provider with a password to do so.

The first webisode focused on preparing for the arrival of the baby, while family members shared stories about Joy-Anna and Austin growing up. The second webisode featured the delivery of the baby and explained why Joy gave birth in the hospital.

Jill Duggar Dillard, who was ousted from the show with her husband, Derick Dillard, made an appearance in the webisode, which has made some fans wonder if only Derick will no longer appear.

In the webisode, Joy-Anna attempts to give birth naturally at home and dilates to only about 6 centimeters. It is stated that the reality star labored for about 20 hours before it was discovered that the baby was breech, and she was taken to the hospital for an emergency C-section.

Some fans commented that Joy-Anna would have already known her son was breech if she had received proper medical and prenatal care before giving birth, as some doubt that the Duggar women receive much in the way of appropriate care.

The Duggar family has been criticized in the past for allowing their daughters to endure what they deem to be unnecessarily long labors before seeking medical intervention. It was, at one time, reported that Jill Duggar Dillard labored for almost three days with her youngest son, Samuel, before giving birth via C-section.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s son, Gideon, weighed over 10lbs at birth, which is incredibly large for a newborn baby.

Since then, Joy and her husband have stated that they are incredibly happy to have their son in their lives. Joy noted that he has Austin’s nostrils a few moments after meeting him.