’90 Day Fiance’ Star Azan Tefou Has Multiple Girlfriends Who Are Now Speaking Out, Per ‘In Touch Weekly’

Azan, who became famous over the course of two seasons of "90 Day Fiance," was best known for his scandals with his on-again, off-again fiance, Nicole.

Last season, 90 Day Fiance star Azan Tefou made countless headlines because of his on-again, off-again relationship with Nicole Nafziger. Their relationship, which was nothing if not contentious, was featured heavily over the course of this season of the hit TLC show. At the end of it all, however, their relationship was left up in the air.

Now, however, a new report suggests that Nicole and Azan will never get married, because Azan has not one but several girlfriends, and they’re all speaking out against the Moroccan lothario!

According to In Touch Weekly, a 23-year-old woman — who asked to remain anonymous — gave an interview spilling all the tea about the 90 Day Fiance star. The woman claims that she met Azan on social media in the summer of 2016, which is the same time that the fourth season of the show premiered on TLC.

Furthermore, according to this woman, it was Azan who made the first move by “sliding into her DMs,” or communicating with her privately on social media. He confessed to her, over the course of their relationship, that he was merely “using” Nicole for fame and fortune — but, if it makes Nicole feel any better, the “other woman” claims Azan uses all of his girlfriends, so Nicole shouldn’t feel too bad.

But that’s not all — the anonymous woman had plenty to say about Nicole’s relationship with Azan and said that it was little more than a farce.

“The whole relationship is really a joke. He plans on going over and marrying Nicole, as soon as he can he wants to just divorce her and then bring in his girlfriend from Morocco, bring her over to the states and marry her. Everything about it is just really shady.”

Furthermore, she said, Nicole has a lot of competition, in terms of the number of girlfriends Azan has. According to the woman, he had a Russian girlfriend that he lived with for more than a few months, and he has other girlfriends in Korea, Japan, and England.

I love you A post shared by Love Always❤️???????????????????? (@alwayssnicole) on Feb 7, 2018 at 6:46pm PST

Finally, the woman provided text messages and other proof that the story she was telling about Azan was the truth.

If all of this does, in fact, turn out to be true, it sounds like the 90 Day Fiance stars have a lot of soul-searching to do.