Kris Jenner’s Instagram Post Is Making Fans Think Kendall Jenner Is Also Pregnant

Kris Jenner said she was proud that her daughters are 'amazing moms.'

With one pregnancy after another, the Kardashian-Jenner baby train has been on a roll. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, in February, and her big sister Khloe Kardashian is expected to give birth around April. Now, a recent Instagram post by Kris Jenner has led fans to believe that another family member is expecting: Kendall Jenner.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared a photo of her and her five daughters. In the caption, she highlighted how proud she was of their accomplishments and what “amazing moms they are.”

“I’m so proud of my girls and their hearts and what amazing moms they are and their work ethic and how they get up and do their best every single day,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

To recap, only four of the five siblings are mothers, namely Kourtney, who has three children named Mason, Penelope, and Reign; Kim, who has North, Saint, and Chicago; Khloe, who is expecting a baby daughter in April; and Kylie, who recently gave birth to Stormi. The only member who isn’t a mom or isn’t confirmed pregnant is Kendall Jenner, but fans were still quick to pick up on Kris Jenner’s statement.

Y’all notice how she called ALL of them moms Kendall’s next she’s pregnant I’m calling it https://t.co/tb9xTboUew — Tori ???? (@TChafian) March 9, 2018

"What amazing moms they are" + kendall being the only "non mom" in the pic = kendall is pregnant — Arianna (@airr_bear) March 9, 2018

At the moment, Kendall Jenner isn’t pregnant. She is currently dating Detroit Pistons’ Blake Griffin. Jenner found herself in a rough situation in February after Griffin’s ex-fiancee Brynn Cameron filed a palimony lawsuit against the NBA star. In the court filing, Cameron claimed that Griffin abandoned her and their two children to continue his “high-profile love affair” with the supermodel.

The Victoria’s Secret model was allegedly furious to see her name get dragged into Griffin’s drama. According to a source, the 22-year-old was surprised to find out that she was mentioned in the suit and expressed her desire to stay out if.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family hit up the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, where they celebrated Khloe’s baby shower. A source told People that the pink-themed bash was “over-the-top, but absolutely stunning.” The venue was decorated with pink flowers, and guests were greeted to lovely hanging flower decorations and lots of pink balloons.

Khloe confirmed her pregnancy in December last year through an Instagram post showcasing her baby bump. In the same post, she also thanked her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, for making her a “mommy.”