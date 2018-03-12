Justin Bieber Looks Sad Solo In Hollywood After Selena Gomez Causes Split, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

Selena Gomez's mother denies allegations that she controls the songstress' romances and forced Selena and Justin Bieber to split.

When it comes to on-again-off-again celebrity romances, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have earned their place at the top of the list. And after stunning Jelena fans by rekindling their romance recently yet again, Bieber and Gomez are reportedly in an “off” phase of their relationship in a breakup caused by Selena, according to the Daily Mail.

Justin Bieber Looks “Downcast” Alone in West Hollywood

Justin, who recently celebrated his 24th birthday, was seen in West Hollywood, California, on Sunday. Bieber reportedly looked gloomy in his traditional outfit of a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants. The Biebs added one bright note, however, by choosing bright green for his pants on his solo outing.

The singer reportedly spent the entire day alone after his split from 25-year-old Selena Gomez. Justin visited a restaurant but didn’t linger, getting his food as a takeout order. Bieber was described as looking as if he needed a shave, with dark circles under his eyes and a “downcast” expression on his face. The Biebs’ white sneakers still had the price tags on them.

Bieber and Gomez renewed their romance several months ago in the wake of her kidney transplant. The two reportedly had been “inseparable,” according to the publication. So why split?

Justin Bieber was seen looking sad alone in West Hollywood on Sunday. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

The Daily Mail reported that Justin isn’t the one who wanted to end their romance. Instead, Selena listened to her family’s preferences, and Gomez reportedly obeyed their wishes that she leave Bieber again.

“[Selena Gomez’s] family has convinced her to move on once more from her first love, [Justin Bieber].”

Although Justin’s family is fond of Selena, a source quoted by the Daily Mail revealed that Gomez’s family doesn’t feel the same way about Bieber. In particular, Selena’s mother allegedly disapproves of Justin.

Selena Gomez’s Mother Says Songstress Can Make Own Decisions

The insider said that although Gomez attempted to convince her mother, Mandy, that Bieber has changed, she didn’t succeed. Selena reportedly is so close to her mom that Gomez agreed to take a break from Bieber.

“Selena’s family has put her in a very conflicting spot because they still don’t trust Justin. Selena has tried to convince her family that Justin has changed … but her family just isn’t budging right now.”

However, despite the allegations that Mandy is concerned Gomez will be hurt once more by Bieber, Selena’s mother has stated that she wants her daughter to make her own decisions. Claiming that she had not talked to Justin even in text messages for “years,” Mandy said that she is aware her 25-year-old daughter is at a point in her life where she can choose for herself. Gomez’s mother said that she just wants Selena to be “happy, safe and healthy.”

Moreover, Selena’s mom said that the claims that she is responsible for guiding Gomez’s romances are not true.

“She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.”

Since beginning their romance in 2009, Bieber and Gomez have repeatedly broken up and gotten back together. Their most recent romantic reunion reportedly occurred because they agreed that no other individual can understand the stress that they both feel.

Justin Bieber gets food for one after 'Selena Gomez split' https://t.co/bZrghHikCp — Evening Standard (@standardnews) March 12, 2018

The Evening Standard quoted a source claiming that Gomez’s family described Bieber as a “vile” person who would “never be accepted by us.” Moreover, the insider alleged that Selena’s relatives believe that by spending time with Justin, Gomez is being “disrespectful” to herself and her family.

Selena and Justin’s most recent reunion occurred after Gomez ended her romance with The Weeknd. Bieber has dated a variety of women, including Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie, and Paola Paulin. Rumors that Justin and Hailey Baldwin are still in touch soared when Hailey — rather than Selena Gomez — liked Bieber’s shirtless photo on Instagram, as the Inquisitr reported.