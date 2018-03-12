‘General Hospital’ Spoilers March 19-23: Troubled Franco, Sam Caught, Ava Questions, Jason & Spinelli Team Up

General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 19-23, reveal that some Port Charles residents will have a hunger for the truth, while others will struggle with their consciences and the choices that will need to be made. The latest General Hospital spoilers, via Soap Hub, reveal that Jason (Steve Burton) is still on the hunt for Henrik (Wes Ramsey), Ava (Maura West) wonders if Nelle (Chloe Lanier) isn’t taking things too far, Sam (Kelly Monaco) still feels torn between her past and present, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) is on a mission, while Franco (Roger Howarth) faces a crisis.

GH Monday, March 19

Elizabeth is still searching for answers, since Franco is now choosing to be selective with the information he shares. However, there is speculation that Franco may go missing during the week of March 19-23, so she may also be trying to find her fiancé. General Hospital spoilers state that Franco will confess. His confession could be in connection to his and Drew’s childhood, and the abuse that Drew suffered. Anna and Jason will also have a meeting. Jason is still trying to find Henrik since he believes he could have answers with regard to the mind swapping that he underwent.

GH Tuesday, March 20

General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 19-23, indicate that someone will approach Griffin for his advice. Peter has been afraid that he has Huntington’s disease, but other spoilers suggest that he will be cleared for it. Griffin may be asked about this genetic disease or even Alzheimer’s as Mike (Max Gail) has been diagnosed with this disorder.

Backed into a corner, Liz will turn to Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) for help. Since the rumors are rife that Franco will be missing, it seems as if Jordan may be out on a mission to find him. General Hospital spoilers tease that Franco may be trying to find information about his childhood and has gone away to do some private investigative work to this end. Other General Hospital spoilers state that Sam will “get a break.”

GH Wednesday, March 21

Jordan is on the case and she will make a shocking finding. Could it be in connection to Franco? General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 19-23, also state that Drew’s (Billy Miller) sixth sense will finally come into play. If Franco has gone missing, other spoilers suggest that he could help find him.

General Hospital spoilers promise that Ava’s conscience will start to bother her as she questions Nelle. Ava seems to have developed some redemptive qualities and Nelle using Morgan’s memory against Carly (Laura Wright) is taking things too far for Port Charles’ mob girl.

GH Thursday, March 22

General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 19-23 state that “Franco is uncertain of his future,” as everything is currently in a turmoil. Since Carly will be the recipient of a wonderful surprise, it’s little wonder that Nelle will be upset.

GH Friday, March 23

Nelle has Carly-vision at the moment and is hell-bent on destroying her. Since Carly received good news the day before, it should come as no surprise that Nelle will move forward in her plot to destroy her. The latest General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nelle will take bolder steps against her so-called enemy.

Other General Hospital spoilers tease that Sam still feels as if she is caught between Drew and Jason. Last week she sought Alexis’ advice but still has not made a choice between the two. One of the objects of her affection, Jason, will meet with his sidekick Spinelli. Together they will hatch a plan in the hunt for the elusive Henrik.