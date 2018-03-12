‘Roseanne’ Revival Opening Credits Revealed And Fans Are Loving It

Watch the brand new opening credits for the highly anticipated 'Roseanne' revival on ABC.

The Roseanne revival will begin airing in a matter of days, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see what the Conner family has been up to since the original series ended in 1997. Over the weekend, ABC released the official opening credit sequence for the show, and fans have been speaking out about how much they love it.

According to a March 11 report by Entertainment Weekly, the original Roseanne theme song, which heavily featured a harmonica is back in action. The revival will feature the same theme song and the same old Conner family around the kitchen table. Of course, there will be a few new members of the clan added in.

In the opening credit sequence of the revival, the camera starts with Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) sitting at her kitchen table wearing the infamous chicken shirt from the original series. She’s eating dinner and her husband Dan Conner (John Goodman) comes up behind her to give her a sweet kiss on the top of the head while stealing some dip from her plate. Roseanne laughs as the camera pans around in a circle featuring the rest of the family such as her sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) laughing at something her sister has done or said.

Roseanne and Dan’s children are spotted in the kitchen as Becky (Lecy Goranson) stands at the counter before heading over the table with the rest of the family, and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) makes a plate for her son, Mark, who is goofing off and making his mother laugh at him. Meanwhile, Roseanne revival viewers will also notice Darlene’s teenage daughter, Harris (Emmy Kenney), in the background texting on her phone. Darlene walks over to her daughter and takes the phone away forcing her to go over to the table and eat with the family.

As the camera continues to pan around in a circle, Dan and Roseanne’s son DJ (Michael Fishman) comes from another room carrying his daughter Mary in his arms. The two head over to sit next to Roseanne as Mary tries to steal some food from her grandmother’s plate. Roseanne then licks the food which prompts her granddaughter to drop it in disgust and then Barr’s signature laugh rings out as the credits come to a close.

Roseanne fans have already been speaking out about the new opening credits via social media, and since it imitates the original opening sequence so much they are loving the nostalgic feel and expressing their excitement over watching the show’s nine-episode revival later this month.

@therealroseanne: I saw the opening credits for the new season and I cried because they were absolutely beautiful! Seeing those credits makes me want to have a marathon with my Roseanne DVD's after I move to my new place! Thank you for bringing it back! I love you! — HeatherLeigh Cameron (@Chameleon777771) March 12, 2018

Im so excited with the return of my tv mom @RoseanneOnABC @therealroseanne #Roseanne the opening credits just brings back soooooo many memories! — Computrblue (@ComputrBlue) March 10, 2018

The Roseanne revival will officially premiere on March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC with a special extended episode.