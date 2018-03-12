The actors' reunion may have hinted on Lagertha and Rollo's future in the second half of 'Vikings' Season 5.

The second half of Vikings Season 5 might not even have an air date yet but people are already looking forward to the sixth season for one very special reason. Katheryn Winnick, who portrays Lagertha in the History series, will be directing one of the episodes of the next season. In fact, the star of The Dark Tower has just announced that she has finished work on her directorial debut.

Katheryn Winnick may have been proud and relieved to share that the director’s cut of her Vikings Season 6 episode is finally finished when she posted on her Instagram account. However, a previous post may have also offered a hint at what will happen to the Queen of Kattegat and her former brother-in-law Rollo in Vikings Season 5B.

In her most recent Instagram post, Katheryn Winnick shared a picture that featured a few members of Take 5 Productions. The actor added a caption announcing that the “director’s cut is in the can” after “countless hours of editing.” Winnick was undoubtedly referring to her Vikings Season 6 episode, which is expected to premiere sometime next year.

The image shared by Katheryn Winnick somehow showed that the director’s cut is complete as it includes a recap, the main theme by Fever Ray as well as the end credits. However, it is a different post on Winnick’s social media that has fans wondering about Lagertha’s future in Vikings Season 5.

Katheryn Winnick has previously confirmed that she and Clive Standen will be a guest at a special presentation at the Royal Ontario Museum. Interestingly, Winnick shared a throwback photo with Standen stating that she is “reuniting with [her] talented co-star” for the event. Although it is possible that Winnick’s caption simply revealed that Lagertha and Rollo will not have many scenes together in Vikings Season 6, the post might also suggest that the Duke of Normandy is not part of the next season.

So could this mean that both Lagertha and Rollo will be killed off in Vikings Season 5B? Fans are still hoping both characters will survive the bloody civil war that is set to continue in the latter end of the fifth season.

The Vikings Season 5, Episode 11 premiere date has not yet been announced, but the series is expected to return to History in late 2018.