UFO Footage Captured On US Navy F/A 18 Jet Camera ‘Wowed Military Personnel’ But Sparks Concerns Over Research

This UFO sighting is seen on a 2-minute clip from an official military camera, this is not a sighting from a backyard stargazer as it was the government that recently released this footage.

Researchers suggest this newly released clip taken by a camera on board a military jet showing a UFO “streaking over the Atlantic Ocean,” offers enough evidence to warrant the research of UFOs to be taken seriously by the Pentagon. This mysterious object was captured on camera by a military jet that was flying at 25,000 feet above the ocean, according to Fox News.

The military crew on board that jet can be heard on the video with a mixture of surprise, apprehension, and possibly a bit of fear mixed into their reactions as to what they are seeing at the time. The pilot shouts, “What the f— is that thing?” Then the jet’s weapon’s officer is heard saying “Oh my gosh dude!”

The video can be obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, according to the Stars Academy of Arts and Science, which is a private research group that posted the video clip online for the masses to see. That video is posted above and you can see when the camera locks in the mysterious object and starts tracking it.

This video was taken in 2015 and it became available to the public when it recently became declassified. A report emerged last year indicating that the Pentagon had spent $22 million on UFO research. The report was released with three videos that showed similar UFO encounters with mysterious objects streaming through the sky.

The images within the videos, along with the observations made by pilots and radar operators, “appear to provide evidence of the existence of aircraft far superior to anything possessed by the United States or its allies. This is what Christopher Mellon, a former defense official in the George W. Bush and Clinton administrations and an adviser to To the Stars Academy had to say about the videos of UFOs held by the Pentagon until they recently became declassified.

Mellon does not appear to hold the government’s investigation, or rather lack of investigation, into these UFOs in high regard. He said that he wondered if the U.S. has been “technologically leap-frogged by Russia or China” or could these government videos “be evidence of some alien civilization. Unfortunately, we have no idea, because we aren’t even seeking answers.”

The Washington Post suggested in an article that the “military keeps encountering UFOs” and asks, “Why doesn’t the Pentagon care?” According to the Washington Post, it seems as if the East Coast is a hot spot for these sightings as over a dozen incidents have been documented in this neck of the woods since 2015.

These sightings are coming from reports via the military and not backyard stargazers. Because these mysterious objects maneuver beyond anything technology on Earth has to offer the debate on what these objects are, as well as their origin is limited. The long-ago “weather balloon” excuse just doesn’t cut it today with the videos replacing verbal accounts of eyewitnesses to an encounter.

It appears there is evidence in these videos that leave researchers like Mellon perplexed over the lack of probes into these mysterious objects. Mellon cannot understand why the Pentagon has not gone any further with the investigation into what these mysterious objects might be.