Brad PItt Healthier And Happier Now In Divorce from Angelina

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in the midst of a difficult divorce for over a year, in addition to working out their custody agreement. Despite the challenges the estranged couple has faced, Brad Pitt is looking at things on the bright side and is finally in a healthier and happier place, according to an insider.

The source states that Brad struggled initially when Angelina announced she was filing for divorce from the Allied star. An FBI investigation was launched against Pitt for alleged abuse against their children. The star was swiftly cleared on the matter, and Brad has since admitted that it was a very dark time for him.

The Independent noted words of the said source regarding Brad’s state at the moment.

“Brad seems to be in a better place. The separation was very dark for him, but lately he looks healthier and happier. He seems excited about life.”

Brad has sought treatment for his alcohol use and has been attending therapy since the two split in September of 2016. The star is interested in being the best version of himself, and as the Inquisitr recently reported, has been rumored to have said that he is vowing to remain celibate for the next year.

Pitt also prefers to keep things more “private and safe” when he spends time with his and Angelina’s six children.

Pitt does his best to keep out of the spotlight and focus on his career. The insider continued, “Brad doesn’t go out much with the kids or leave the house, but Brad would definitely like to spend more time with them than he does.”

During an interview last year with GQ, Pitt admitted to doing too much “boozing” and has since done his best to make the necessary changes.

“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realise that a lot of it is, um –cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn’t dealing with.”

The estranged couple is now apparently working amicably for the sake of their six children and will even continue to produce wine together at their chateau in France- Chateaux Miraval. The purpose of this continued joint effort is said to be for the future of their children.