Elon Musk Predicts Mars Spaceship Will Be Making Short Trips To Red Planet By 2019

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the declaration during an appearance at SXSW 'Westworld' panel

Elon Musk wants to send a spaceship to Mars in 2019. Musk made the declaration at an appearance on the Westworld panel at South by South West (SXSW) in Austin. As CNBC reports, Musk’s and SpaceX main goal is to build a human colony on Mars and they’re taking steps towards making it a reality.

Musk hinted at their plans at the panel saying that we (SpaceX) “are building the first Mars, or interplanetary ship, and I think well be able to short trips, flights by the first half of next year.”

But Musk did admit that the projection might be a bit too ambitious. “Although sometimes, my timelines are a little, you know…” he said triggering laughter from the audience. The billionaire CEO has become known for making seemingly unattainable deadlines in his role as CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company.

Musk added that he hopes that going after the “impossible” will inspire other companies and countries to do the same.

“I think once we build it we’ll have a point of proof something that other companies and countries can go and do. They certainly don’t think it’s possible, but if we do they’ll up their game.”

Musk’s big gambles have been paying off of late.

Elon Musk Answers Your Questions! Join us tomorrow for a very special Q&A with SpaceX and Tesla CEO @ElonMusk. This event will be livestreamed – stay tuned for more details. #SXSW https://t.co/nJWaaS6bAy pic.twitter.com/qn0NRX1DEz — SXSW (@sxsw) March 11, 2018

In February, his private rocket ship company launched the Falcon Heavy which, according to SpaceX’s website is the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two.” Space X claims that the rocket could lift 64 metric tons (141,000 lb) which is heavier than a 737 fully loaded and fuelled jetliner. The rocket’s payload included a cherry red Tesla roadster owned by Musk himself, “driven” by a crash-test dummy named Starman.

So, with Musk at the helm of SpaceX’s Mars efforts, a colony on Mars seems possible.

Musk told the audience at SXSW that the founders of a Mars colony will have to build basic structures for human habitation and industry from scratch, CNBC reports. There will need to be a power station and glass domes, for example. After the initial foundation is complete, Musk expects “the explosion of entrepreneurial opportunity” to follow since the Mars colony will require “everything from iron foundries to pizza joints.”

As Engadget reports, Musk has teamed up with the creators of the hit HBO show to make a film about the groundbreaking Falcon Heavy test launch. The clips were revealed shortly after his appearance at South by South West and are currently trending on Youtube.