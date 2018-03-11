Jesse Watters Divorce: Fox News Host Had Affair With 25-Year-Old Employee, ‘NY Daily News’ Reveals

The host had been carrying on a relationship with Emma DiGiovine, who has since been transferred to a different show, the report noted.

Jesse Watters is headed for divorce after the Fox News host allegedly had an affair with Emma DiGiovine, his 25-year-old employee.

The 39-year-old television personality is splitting from his wife after the affair came to light, the New York Daily News reported. The report noted that his wife, Noelle Watters, filed for divorce last October and that Watters informed Fox News of his relationship with his 25-year-old employee.

The network then transferred Emma DiGiovine to work on a different program, the report noted. Sources told the newspaper that there were rampant rumors around the network about the affair between DiGiovine and Jesse Watters, and the two went public with their relationship by posting pictures of their dates including a trip to the Caribbean.

Fox News seemed to confirm the relationship in a statement to the New York Daily News.

“Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains,” the spokesperson said.

Jesse Watters and his soon-to-be-former wife Noelle Watters have twin daughters together, Raw Story noted.

The announcement stirred up some controversy, as Watters has been known for highlighting the wrongdoing of Democrats including questioning Bill Clinton’s alleged relationships with women outside of his marriage. Watters even reported on an unsubstantiated rumor that Bill Clinton visited a nude beach in Martha’s Vineyard, Media Matters noted.

Well, well, well. Another "holier than thou" @FoxNews anchor caught not practicing what they preach huh? Shocking! https://t.co/gPozQb44eI via @MailOnline — Elliot Conner (@ECbball3) March 11, 2018

Jesse Watters is no stranger to controversy, even before his alleged affair with his 25-year-old employee. The Fox News host has been accused of racism for an insensitive segment in Chinatown and a focus on black crime, Esquire noted. The report noted that Watters often tried to downplay stories like the racially charged violence in Charlottesville, instead offering exaggerated stories about black crime and imagined threats against Donald Trump. Watters also rose to prominence as a protege of Bill O’Reilly, who has since been forced out of the network amid a series of allegations of sexual harassment.

Jesse Watters also has a close relationship with Donald Trump, and the New York Daily News reported that the two dined together last week.