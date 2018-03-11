Johnny Depp’s Ex, Amber Heard, Possibly Dating Sean Penn, Reports ‘Page Six’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended their tumultuous marriage over a year ago after allegations of abuse, which the Pirates of the Caribbean star denies, and following a drawn-out court battle over settlement. Since the two parted ways, Johnny Depp has focused mainly on his career and his own financial battle with his former management team, TMG, in addition to the latest lawsuit the star launched against his former legal team. As for his love life, it does not appear that the notable actor has engaged in any new romance.

Heard has, however, swiftly moved on from Depp. The actress was first linked to billionaire Elon Musk just after filing for divorce from Johnny. The two carried on their romance for a year before parting ways last summer, and just recently rekindled things for a short time before allegedly determining it was not going to work out, as the Daily Mail relays.

The most recent news in the dating life of Amber Heard is that she may be linking up with actor Sean Penn. The New Zealand Herald has reported that Sean and Amber were spotted in one another’s company. The two were seen at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on Saturday, and a source who reportedly witnessed the pair, states that “[t]hey looked like they were on a date. They shared a bottle of red wine and were flirty and intimate.”

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard was spotted on a romantic date with Sean Penn https://t.co/TFRDRlgT8h pic.twitter.com/sNLDSsjtSH — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2018

The insider relayed to Page Six that, “They were at times in deep conversation and at times laughing.” The 57-year-old Aquaman star arrived at the Los Angeles hot spot just after the WME pre-Oscar party, at which Elon Musk was also present. Musk and Heard did not attend the event together, so there would have likely been a bit of awkward tension in the room.

Awkward! Amber Heard and on-again off-again beau Elon Musk both attend Oscar party…with other people https://t.co/iVCuLOicJG — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 5, 2018

The source shares the reasons supporting the likelihood that Heard went from the party directly to Sunset Tower.

“Amber showed up in the same dress she wore to the WME party for her date with Sean. She looked beautiful and seemed happy, even if she may have avoided a run-in with Elon earlier in the night.”

The romance has yet to be confirmed. Heard and Musk took a lengthy time to confirm their own relationship, so it perhaps will be some time before the relationship is confirmed or denied.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

It was reported that Elon and Amber struggled to make their relationship work due to the distance between each other and hectic travel schedules. Yet, lately, the pair seem to be in close proximity and have had near run-ins over the past month, including at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, recently. Page Six relays the two both attended an event there earlier this month, separately.