Kelly Clarkson Has Dropped 40 Pounds: How ‘The Voice’ Mentor Lost Weight, According To ‘Life & Style’

The inaugural American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, has recently had a dramatic weight loss, losing an estimated 40 pounds since November, claims Life & Style magazine. What do we know about her weight loss regimen?

Fans who have seen Kelly at the Grammy Awards and on The Tonight Show can definitely see a recent dramatic weight loss change for the singer. According to a source that spoke to the publication, Kelly “decided it was time for a change.”

The change included both diet and exercise. She reportedly “turned to experts” to help her create her eating plan.

She is now eating a high-protein diet. Although Kelly doesn’t cook, she does have a chef at home named Lisa who is known to whip up healthy, “amazing things.”

Kelly has also “cut back” on junk food. She substitutes veggies for “sugary treats.”

The “Stronger” singer also works out with a personal trainer four times a week, although her exact exercise routine has not been revealed. With two small children, daughter, River, 3, and son, Remington, 1, she is certain to get a lot of bonus exercise chasing them around.

Currently a mentor on The Voice, Clarkson has made it very public that she has struggled with her weight. She spoke to to Redbook back in November about her weight. She spoke about a conversation she had with Miranda Lambert.

Lambert rhetorically asked Kelly, “Should I gain? Should I lose?” Kelly’s theory is that no one really cares about your weight or your health, but just “aesthetics.” But her belief is to do what is right for yourself, not what other people expect of you.

“If you gauge your life on what other people think, you’re going to be in a constant state of panic trying to please everyone. People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it.”

Speaking to People, Kelly confessed she was fat-shamed on American Idol. Although she considered herself the thinnest that she ever was in her life, she was still larger in size than everyone else.

Although she confessed she did have moments of “insecurity” about her weight, what ultimately made her stifle her own weight insecurities was that she was “super-confident.” She was not about to allow her weight to keep her from achieving what she wanted in life.

This was not always true. Kelly did admit to being bulimic in high school. She exercised constantly, even through injury, with the intention of getting thinner.

In later years, her thin self was not a positive association and described that thin person as an “unhappy” version of herself. This was when she was recording her first albums after her American Idol win.

The situation was not to her liking, and she lost weight because of her unhappiness. Clearly, identifying the past associations with her weight now is also helping her with her current weight loss journey.

How much has Kelly Clarkson lost?

While there has not been any sort of confirmation from the “Miss Independent” singer, fitness coach Nadia Murdoch Fit, who spoke to Life & Style, believes that Kelly “looks like she lost 40 pounds!”

The fitness expert saw Kelly on The Tonight Show late last month and declared, “You can definitely tell there was a dramatic weight loss.”

It is not clear whether Kelly decided to use The Voice as extra incentive to drop such a significant amount of weight, but this “change” has certainly been successful. Kelly has to be proud of her accomplishment to lose weight on her own terms, and for her own reason–a personal desire for change.