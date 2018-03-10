Emma Watson And Chord Overstreet Hold Hands As ‘People’ Reports That They Are Dating

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet's past comments may prove that they're perfect for each other.

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet make a magical, musical pair. The Harry Potter star and the Glee actor recently started dating, according to People. They’ve already been photographed being affectionate with one another in public, and sources close to the couple think that they are a perfect match.

On Friday, the Daily Mail published several photographs of Emma Watson, 27, and Chord Overstreet, 29, enjoying a stroll together in Los Angeles. The two were chatting and holding hands, and whatever Chord was saying put a smile on Emma’s face that lit up the street like Dumbledore’s Deluminator used in reverse. For their outing, Emma wore a black and white striped top with a pair of black jeans cropped at the ankle. She was also photographed wearing a red sweater, but apparently, she got too warm under the bright California sun. The actress later removed the top and flung it over her shoulder.

Emma Watson had the opposite issue when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty last weekend. According to W Magazine, she and Chord Overstreet were filmed leaving the event in the same vicinity of each other, and Emma was wearing what appeared to be Chord’s suit jacket over her gown.

Even though the paparazzi have already caught the couple together, one source told Page Six that Emma “wants to keep things quiet and private.” Another insider told People that Watson and Overstreet’s romance is in its early stages. Mutual friends introduced them, and the actor and actress discovered that they had a lot in common.

“They met through friends,” the source dished.

“They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities.”

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet have both talked about what they’re looking for in a significant other, and the photos of the British actress laughing at the American singer/actor might prove that they’re perfect for each other. According to JustJared, Overstreet described his ideal match as “a girl who’s funny, sweet, likes to laugh, and is a good girl” during a 2011 interview with Vman Magazine.

Around the same time, Emma Watson talked to the Daily Record about what she looks for in a man.

“Kindness, good manners, intelligence, confidence… and someone who can make me laugh,” she said of her ideal boyfriend.

Chord clearly ticks off at least two of those boxes — he lent Emma his coat and he made her laugh. He and the Beauty and the Beast star also seem to share a similar taste in music. On February 7, they were both photographed attending a Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert in Los Angeles.