Sharon Stone, 60, Dons Skimpy Bikini Top And Striped Pants On Miami Beach With Mystery Man

The 60-year-old star was photographed in a bikini top and striped pants, while hanging out with shirtless mystery man.

Sharon Stone donned a skimpy bikini top and striped pants while strolling along Miami Beach on Friday. The Basic Instinct star turns 60 on Saturday and has been celebrating all week. She might be having a milestone birthday, but she manages to stay youthful.

Stone was seen wearing a string bikini top and loose-fitting striped pants while spending time with her mystery man. She had her short hair pulled back with a headband, and wore sunglasses and red lipstick, and accessorized the look with necklaces and bracelets. One piece of jewelry in particular also caught some attention: the diamond on her left finger.

Daily Mail has photographs of Sharon and her mystery man spending time on the beach. Tweets from Just Jared and TMZ show some of the images below. It’s unknown who the man she’s with is, but they’ve been spotted together since January. As TMZ notes, it appears that Stone’s boyfriend is much younger.

Not only do the photos show Sharon looking good in her bikini top, but reports are speculating about the ring on her left hand. Is she engaged? She hasn’t confirmed if she is, but she looks in love. In a recent interview with Grazia magazine, Stone refused to say whether she was in a relationship, but said she doesn’t involved herself in a romance unless it’s an “actual partnership.”

Sharon Stone hit the beach with her mystery man for her 60th birthday! https://t.co/v7dmhTbQyN — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 10, 2018

Sharon Stone Celebrates 60th Birthday with Miami Beach PDA https://t.co/kR4bsicZti — TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2018

Sharon Stone was previously married to TV producer Michael Greenburg, and newspaper executive Phil Bronstein. She was in a relationship with Argentinean model Martin Mica back in 2012, but they broke up after one year.

The Total Recall star has three adopted sons: Roan, 17, Laird, 12, and Quinn, 11.

Sharon Stone shared a photo of herself in a racy bra and tight pants with mesh-style heeled boots on Instagram. The image was from a photo shoot for the New York Times. It features Stone sitting on the end of a bed.

How does Sharon stay so fit? She works out doing Pilates and circuit training. She posted an image of herself in a Pilates move on Instagram on Thursday.

Sharon Stone also eats healthy, preferring to stay away from processed food, sugar, caffeine, and alcohol.