Watch Cavs Vs. Clippers 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Details on how to watch LeBron James and Cleveland take on the revamped L.A. Clippers on Friday night.

Part of Friday’s NBA lineup of games will be the Cavs vs. Clippers live streaming online and televised matchup. The latest game is the first of two that Cleveland will play in Los Angeles, ahead of a showdown with the Lakers on Sunday. First, they’ll take on a team that traded away their top star Blake Griffin during the season, after trading away Chris Paul before the season started. Despite those moves, the Clippers are hanging on to one of the final playoff spots. Here are all of the details for Friday’s matchup including odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Clippers live streaming online via feeds.

In their latest home game, the L.A. Clippers (34-29) will try to bounce back from their 121-116 home loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tobias Harris finished with 27 points on 11-for-24 shooting and 11 rebounds, but MVP candidate Anthony Davis had 41 points to lead his team to the win. Still, the Clippers have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and hold the second-place spot in the Pacific Division. They’re currently 18-14 at the Staples Center and will continue battling to hold onto one of the lower tier spots in the West. Oklahoma City is just above them, while the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz are right below them, as each team is currently 35-30.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-26) come into this game as winners of two-straight games. Most recently, they took down the Nuggets in Denver, 113-108, behind another near triple-double from superstar LeBron James. Despite the momentum, the West Coast hasn’t been too kind to the Cavs, as they’re just 0-7-1 against the spread when playing out west, per Odds Shark. Cleveland still holds the edge as a one-point favorite, or a -115 to -125 favorite on the moneyline, while the Clippers are slight underdogs at home. Tonight’s points total will either eclipse or fall under 229.5 points.

The trends show that Cleveland is 8-4 straight up over their last 12 games, but just 5-12 against the spread in their last 17 road games. However, over the past 22 meetings with the Clippers, they’ve been 15-7 ATS. For the points total, it’s hit the “under” in four of the last six road games for the Cavs against the Clippers.

Fans can watch Friday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game starting at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised coverage arrives on several networks including NBA TV for most fans in the United States. Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) will provide the live telecast to television viewers in the Cleveland viewing regions, while Fox Sports Prime Ticket (FSPT) will have the game in the Los Angeles viewing regions.

The NBA TV channel doesn’t offer any sort of live streaming feed via website or apps, but many cable and satellite companies offer features that let customers watch their channels online. For cable or satellite TV viewers watching the game in the Fox Sports regions, the best way to watch the Cavs vs. Clippers live streaming online is via the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps.

For those viewers who don’t have access to any of the cable or satellite channels mentioned, a way to watch tonight’s game live online is by signing up for a channel streaming service such as Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, or PlayStation Vue, among others. Most of these services have NBA TV included on various channel lineups and may offer a free trial of their service. Check the respective websites for more details on how to sign up and watch tonight’s game.