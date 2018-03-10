‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lamon Archey Explains Why Eli Is Keeping Lani’s Baby Paternity Secret

Even though Gabi knows the truth, Eli still hasn't told her that he might be the father of Lani's baby. Actor Lamon Archey explained why he is keeping the paternity secret.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously teased a mystery “who’s the father?” story. That turned out to be correct. Even though Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) knows Eli Grant cheated, she was told Lani Price (Sal Stowers) was already pregnant. However, that isn’t true and it is only a matter of time before everyone finds out. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, actor Lamon Archey explained why Eli is keeping the paternity secret.

Lani’s Lie

As the Inquisitr previously reported, there is a chance that Eli could be the father of Lani’s baby. Due to JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) previous suicide attempt, and not wanting to lose him, Lani lied. JJ believes that he is the biological father and is clueless that Eli and Lani experienced a night of passion together.

Gabi Gets Half-Truth

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from actress Sal Stowers confirm that Gabi suspects she doesn’t know everything. Despite confronting Lani, the fashionista is assured that JJ is the biological father. Twitter user @TeamElani shared the information, citing @LolaRules16 as their source.

Valerie Grant’s History

This is a problem for Eli’s mother, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams). Having made the same mistake and keeping a similar secret, the heart specialist knows Lani will pay a high price in the end. She is also looking out for her son’s best interests. Plus, there is a chance that Lani is carrying Valerie’s grandchild.

Fans are wondering why Eli agreed to keep Lani’s paternity secret. Even if he isn’t ready to be a parent, he grew up not knowing his father. It is a sensitive subject for the detective and he wouldn’t want another child going through that. DOOL spoilers tease he is the type of man that stands up and takes responsibility.

Why Eli Is Keeping Lani’s Baby Secret

So, is he really okay with another man raising his child? Why is he going to such great lengths to protect Lani’s secret? Lamon Archey answered this question. Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest this is a short-term solution, meaning Eli doesn’t plan on lying forever.

“He is looking out for Gabi and not trying to throw anything else on her plate at such a rough time. I think he also doesn’t want to ruin what’s happening with JJ and Lani. There are just too many variables and other people’s feelings at stake.”

Nothing stays hidden forever in the soap opera world. It is only a matter of time before Lani’s secret is exposed on Days Of Our Lives.