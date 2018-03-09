‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Schemes To Make Ridge Look Guilty Of Bill’s Shooting

Sheila and Ridge are two of the top suspects who possibly shot Bill. This week, they will try to clear their names.

Dollar Bill has been shot and is currently in critical condition. Almost everyone has something against him, which makes it quite difficult for the investigators to pin down the culprit at this moment. But two names come at the top of the list — Ridge and Sheila. This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, the two will try to clear their names — by setting up each other.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) may be innocent, but he still needs to make sure he would stay out of jail. Ridge is a primary suspect because he had a brawl with Bill (Don Diamont) the night he was shot. He is going to be questioned by Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) and Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) soon enough, and he needs to cover his bases.

Spoilers for Bold and the Beautiful via Soap Hub reveal that Ridge will have to approach probably the worst person he has ever known. Ridge will get a chance to talk to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who opens to with him about her past and how much violence she had in her life. Ridge will be stunned by the things he learned, but he will also be thrilled as he can use the information to his advantage.

Sheila has a lot of dirty deeds under her belt that it would not be too hard to make the authorities believe she has motives to kill Bill. However, Ridge should be careful. Instead of successfully making a damage control, he might find himself in a lot more trouble.

Ridge becomes unhinged over Bill's latest moves on Steffy and decides to take matters in to his own hands. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Sxswcvgl3o #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/py5nQg3Izc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 6, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Sheila wants to protect herself as well, accepting the fact that she might be on the list of suspects. If Ridge dares to bring out her name to the police, Sheila is sure to retaliate. B&B spoilers said that Sheila knows something about Ridge’s dirty acts in the past, and if things get worse, she plans to use to keep herself safe and out of jail.

Catch up the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.