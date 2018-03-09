‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Week Of March 12 Spoilers: Thomas Returns For Sally – Cops Close In On Shooter

Next week on 'B&B' Ridge is grilled by detectives, Thomas wants Sally back, and Wyatt battles Justin.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 12-16 reveal it’s a short week for the CBS soap with just three days of new episodes as March Madness takes over to pre-empt Thursday and Friday, March 15-16. This week, the who shot Bill mystery heats up as the publishing tycoon is in a coma and facing possible death. Thomas and Caroline are back this week, and the cops narrow down their list of suspects. Here’s what to look forward to starting Monday, March 12 on B&B.

Bold Spoilers, Monday, March 12

As the week starts, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) realizes he might be in the hot seat after his brawl with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) the night the scoundrel got shot. Ridge chats with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) who opens up about her sketchy past. Ridge is shocked by her history of violence, but also pleased.

After all, with murderous Sheila in the mix, Ridge thinks she’s a better target for the cops than himself. B&B spoilers from Soap Central indicate Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) faces off with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Justin is determined to sit in the CEO chair and see Bill’s wish to evict his sons from Spencer fulfilled. Both men make ugly accusations and suspect the other’s motives.

B&B Spoilers, Tuesday, March 13

On Tuesday, Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) comes crawling back asking for Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) forgiveness. Thomas found out that Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) isn’t sick and is furious she and Bill tricked him into dumping Sally. The redhead is stubborn, but Thomas finally wins her over. The problem is that Caroline followed him to LA.

Caroline is an obstacle, but B&B spoilers promise Sally leaves with Thomas as Courtney Hope exits the CBS soap, as confirmed in a recent Daytime Confidential podcast. Caroline will fight hard to keep Thomas, but she doesn’t stand a chance. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) reveals to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that his dad proposed to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Wednesday, March 14

By mid-week, Liam is reeling from the reveal of the proposal from his dad to his wife. But remember, Liam told Steffy that she should be with Bill, so why is he conflicted about it coming to fruition? Liam’s two exes, Steffy and Hope, spend some time discussing him. The ladies bond a bit because they both care about Liam and are concerned at how he’s handling the fact that Dollar Bill was shot in the back.

There’s a mystery lady in town this week starting Wednesday, March 14 and she’s got an ax to grind. Is this newcomer the one that drilled Bill full of lead? Will the whodunit lead to the doorstep of a total stranger leaving all the regular characters innocent of attempted homicide? B&B spoilers still point to Sheila since Kimberlin Brown’s contract is up soon, and she won’t be staying.

Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) and Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) compile their list of suspects, say spoilers from She Knows Soaps, and Ridge is at the top. Sanchez drops by Forrester Creations to grill Ridge and asks him the same question that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) already asked – did you shoot Bill Spencer? Ridge is likely innocent, but things don’t look good with the shiner Bill gave him.

Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings

In addition to Dan Martin back as everyone’s favorite LAPD officer, Pierson Fode will stick around for a handful of episodes to facilitate Courtney Hope’s exit. Linsey Godfrey is also back for a very short run starting March 13.

In other B&B casting news, Robin Givens returns in April for new scenes as Steffy’s OB/GYN. You can see a behind the scenes pic above that Robin shared on her Instagram. And Dance Moms fans will be thrilled that singer-dancer Nia Sioux debuts as a Forrester intern on April 24.

Don’t miss a moment of B&B as Katie and Wyatt announce their engagement to the families over Bill’s battered body, plus watch for Hope to comfort Liam with surprising rumored results, and a deathbed confession from Bill that could change lives forever.

Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes but don’t forget that Thursday, March 15 and Friday, March 16 is college basketball, not Bold drama. The week of March 19, B&B is back to its regular schedule. Check back here often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.