Kris Jenner Allegedly Paid $4 Million To Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daddy, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

The now famous rapper hasn't stepped up enough, media outlets report.

While fans questioned whether Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, were even still together before baby Stormi was born, fans no longer doubt that the pair is going strong. However, Hollywood Lifereported that this might have more to do with Kris Jenner’s money than his love for baby Stormi or girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Rumors swirled while Kylie Jenner was pregnant that she and Travis were fighting a lot, especially over the fact that he spent a lot of time away from her and on tour. Though at first, she traveled with him quite often, as her belly grew, she had to start staying home more and more, which reportedly put a strain on their relationship.

According to Hollywood Life, Kris Jenner became sick of his behavior when he was seen at a strip club in Hollywood in December 2017, mere weeks before Kylie Jenner was due to give birth to Stormi. Reportedly, Kris asked Travis if he was going to be there for Kylie and he didn’t give an answer, so she offered him $4 million to step up to the plate.

The source also claims that Kris drew up a contract that states that Travis may not date or have sex with other women for the time being and that he must spend a certain number of hours a week with Kylie and Stormi.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

The anonymous tipster to Hollywood Life also claims that Kylie Jenner didn’t receive the $1.4 million Ferrari as a push present from Travis, but that her mother bought it for her as part of the contract. However, Kylie Jenner never actually stated who gave her the push present, though it was assumed it was Travis due to the fact that men are often the ones that do give the push present.

The source also revealed that Kylie Jenner doesn’t know about the deal, and if she did, she would be incredibly upset and humiliated.

It has also been rumored that Kris Jenner hasn’t been totally pleased with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, either, but there have not been rumors thus far that she has meddled or interfered in their relationship.