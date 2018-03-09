Dakota Johnson 2018: Chris Martin’s Girlfriend Grateful To Jamie Dornan, Actress To Work With Chris Hemsworth

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' actress said the erotic drama film franchise has created a lot of opportunities to her.

Dakota Johnson is now considered as one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation. The 28-year-old American actress became a household name after she successfully won the hearts of many when she appeared as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades movie series. Because of this, it comes as no surprise that the girlfriend of Chris Martin is very grateful to Jamie Dornan and to the franchise in general.

In February, Dakota Johnson spoke to AOL Entertainment and expressed her gratefulness toward the people behind the Fifty Shades franchise. Johnson said that the erotic romantic film series has opened up a lot of opportunities despite her being picky about who she wants to work with. Dakota told the publication that she “wouldn’t have a career” without Jamie Dornan and the rest of the production team.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress also thanked the fans who did not stop supporting the film series despite all the criticisms it received. Dakota Johnson admitted that she would not be able to handle all the backlash. Hence, the actress is very thankful for all the support and loyalty she received.

“It was truly amazing to me. The fact that they keep coming back to see the movies and being equally as excited about them is amazing. Without that, I wouldn’t have a career. I wouldn’t have the platform that I do.”

Dakota Johnson also confessed that she learned a lot of things while filming the three Fifty Shades installments. The on-screen partner of Jamie Dornan said the franchise made her realize that she is capable of doing the things she used to be afraid of. Chris Martin’s ladylove added she learned that everything is possible with hard work and dedication.

“I’ve learned so much. I’ve learned about the kinds of people that I want to work with and that, truly — with conviction and grace and self-worth — I can really make any one of my dreams come true with hard work. I’ve also learned that I don’t need to compromise myself or my self-worth for my dreams. I’ve learned that it’s okay to stand up for myself, even if that means that I’m not necessarily liked. That’s okay.”

When asked how she feels now that the Fifty Shades franchise has already come to a close, Dakota Johnson said she is “grateful” and “proud” of all the three films she did with Jamie Dornan. The ladylove of Chris Martin even said she hopes the movies also made her fans happy. The actress, however, teased that people might not see her naked in her upcoming projects.

“I feel proud that we finished them. We got to the end, and I’m still alive and that is a win.”

Meanwhile, Just Jared shared that Dakota Johnson is currently in Canada for her new film, Bad Times At the El Royale. Aside from Johnson, other stars who were sighted in Burnaby include John Hamm, Jeff Bridges, Caily Spaeny, Cynthia Erivo, and Chris Hemsworth. The upcoming American drama thriller movie is written and directed by Drew Goddard.

The upcoming film will center on the characters’ shady agendas that violently collide. It is set to premiere on October 5, 2018. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.