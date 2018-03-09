‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Battle Rages On, Eric Begs Claire For Peace, Tripp Reacts To Ciara’s Plan

Ciara's new plan gets a strong reaction from Tripp. When the war between the Brady teens intensifies, Eric begs Claire to make peace.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that things between Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) will get worse. Things get so heated and out of control that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) makes a desperate plea. Also, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will have a negative reaction to Ciara’s latest plan.

Claire & Ciara Brady Battle & Brawl

According to She Knows, DOOL spoilers reveal that the two Salemites will reignite their feud. The last straw was when Claire blurted out a scandalous secret at the “Rope” wedding. The bride was left heartbroken, betrayed, and publicly humiliated.

This is not the first time the Brady girls’ have been at war, and it won’t be the last. The incident ignited a new level of fury in Ciara. She is determined to get revenge, promising to leave Claire devastated and destroyed.

Payback Has A Price

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara Brady overhears Claire talking about a photo shoot for a magazine. Knowing this opportunity is a highlight for the aspiring singer, Ciara decides to hit the social media queen where it hurts the most.

Ciara gets the upper hand by making a shocking announcement. When Claire Brady hears the news, she is stunned. Even though Hope’s daughter is pleased with her idea, not everyone agrees.

Revenge Obsession May End Romance

Just when she is beginning a romance with Tripp, the revenge tactic will cause a rift between the couple. Tripp does not react well to learning about Ciara’s plan. He strongly disapproves and her constant quest for revenge could end things between them before they even get started. Hopefully, Ciara can put aside her payback plans before it’s too late.

Peaceful Plea

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that there is another Salemite that is sick and tired of the Brady battle. Eric is not just a photographer. He is also a counselor and former priest. So, he has some experience and knowledge when it comes to giving advice.

He is still struggling with a volatile relationship with his brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). This might be part of the reason why he gets fed up with the squabbling teenagers. He begs Claire to make peace with Ciara.

Screaming, Squabbling, & Scheming In Salem

However, it doesn’t seem that either girl is interested in moving forward just yet. Like many family feuds, they will probably continue to scheme and scream until the unthinkable happens. Hopefully, these two Salemites won’t let things go that far.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.