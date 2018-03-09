Ric Flair To Make Feature Film Acting Debut In R-Rated Wrestling Comedy

Wrestling icon Ric Flair will be starring in his first major film.

With nearly 50 years in the pro wrestling business, Ric Flair has stepped out of the industry to endeavor in his first major acting role, as first reported by The Wrap. Flair, 69, will be starring in the film Uncle Steamroller & Champion Rabbit, written by Brian Kowalchuk. The film is currently in development, with Kowalchuk being the supervising producer. Information released about the movie so far explains that it will be centered around a dejected Iraq war veteran who is struggling to regain his pro heavyweight wrestling championship while being managed by a failed motivational speaker.

Regarding Flair’s role, he will play the president of the World Wrestling Union, which is a Las Vegas syndicate that owns the wrestling tour where Uncle Steamroller attempts to make his comeback. Flair shared with The Wrap his excitement of being a part of this film.

“I really like this wonderfully written script and find it to be very entertaining. The edgy sense of humor is great, but the story also has a good heart. I’m expecting the inspirational story line will appeal to fans that extend beyond my loyal core wrestling base, and I am seriously looking forward to getting this film in front of worldwide audiences. Wooooooooooooooooo!”

Look Out Hollywood, Here I Come! WOOOOO! WWE Legend Ric Flair Signs on for Feature Film Acting Debut (Exclusive) https://t.co/DTPtwU2vy4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 7, 2018

Although Flair has been selling out crowds for over 40 years, the “Nature Boy” has remained in the pro wrestling business and is one of the most popular competitors who did not build a bigger reputation outside of the industry via movies and television roles. As a result of competing as a pro wrestler and headlining events for decades, Flair has used his main event status and “Wooo!” catchphrase to transcend the wrestling business. If it is not Sergio Brown prepping his Colts teammate with his Ric Flair speech, it is Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros doing his “Wooo!” impersonation, as well as the Astros making it a rally cry.

Despite a major health scare, Flair looks to be rebounding quite well as he continues to fulfill his legendary status in the entertainment business. Flair does not show any signs of slowing down, and has even been the centerpiece of a music song called “Ric Flair Drip.” While his in-ring days are over, officially retiring from WWE following his WrestleMania 24 career-ending loss against Shawn Michaels, the only two-time WWE Hall of Famer is still “stylin’ and profilin’.”