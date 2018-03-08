Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Brielle Biermann Looks Like Mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann In Latest Instagram Post

Brielle is a spitting image of her mother, Kim, in her latest Instagram picture.

The older she gets, the more and more Brielle Biermann appears to look like her reality TV star mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Brielle celebrated her 21st birthday by hitting the beach in Miami and partying with her friends. Biermann even went to Miami’s famed LIV Nightclub, where Alesso and Rita Ora were performing, to celebrate the occasion. The reality TV star also wowed fans in a teeny purple bikini that left little to the imagination.

But in her latest Instagram post, Brielle has fans talking about her looks again, but this time, many of her 1 million-plus followers cannot get over how much the 21-year-old looks like her mom. In her latest picture, Brielle poses against a neutral background as she looks down at the ground. Biermann’s hair is down and curly, and she appears to be wearing fake eyelashes.

In the caption of the picture, Brielle thanks her hair stylist, Chrissy Rasmussen, for “never doing her wrong.” According to her Instagram page, Rasmussen’s other famous clients include former Bachelor star Amanda Stanton as well as Brielle’s mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Within just one day of being posted to her account, Brielle’s photo has already gained over 44,000 likes as well over 260 comments. While many fans could not get over how beautiful Brielle is, countless other fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between her and her famous mother.

A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Mar 7, 2018 at 9:48am PST

“Stunning, you look just like your mama!”

“Are you sure that you and and your mom aren’t twins?” another fan asked.

Just a few days earlier, Biermann shared two photos with her boyfriend, Michael Kopech, calling him her “forever friend.” In one picture, Brielle is crouched down and posing with her hand on her chin as Michael stands beside her. In the other picture, they share a kiss in the desert.

A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Mar 3, 2018 at 8:16pm PST

Over the past few weeks, rumors were swirling that the couple had called it quits as they had appeared “distant” prior to Brielle’s most recent photo. Radar Online reported that the reality star had possibly been dropping hints about a split from Michael, but as she confirmed a few days ago, the couple is still very much on.

Only time will tell what Brielle will post on her Instagram page next, but chances are it will gain a ton of attention.