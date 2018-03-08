ABC Executive Talks Becca Kufrin As ‘The Bachelorette’: It’s ‘A Chance Worth Taking,’ But ‘It May Not Work’

Is Becca Kufrin really ready to find lasting love as 'The Bachelorette' after her split with 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr.?

Becca Kufrin was announced as the next Bachelorette for ABC Tuesday night after the stunning split she experienced with former Bachelor fiance Arie Luyendyk Jr. As spoilers about the split emerged ahead of this week’s “After the Final Rose,” it was widely speculated that Kufrin would be the one handing out roses this spring. Now ABC executive Robert Mills is talking about the timing of the decision and whether he thinks it’ll work.

Robert Mills talked with Variety and said that approaching Becca Kufrin about being the next Bachelorette lead was a relatively slow process. He noted that Becca’s split with Arie Luyendyk Jr. happened in mid-January, and producers didn’t approach her with the idea immediately. Talks got serious in mid-February, Mills says, but Becca reportedly didn’t fully sign on until a few days before the announcement.

Is it too soon for Becca to be ready to do this Bachelorette season and find love after being left heartbroken by Arie? The ABC executive points out that Kufrin has been through some very difficult challenges in her life already, having lost her father to cancer and being by her mother’s side through a recent cancer battle of her own. Mills believes that these kinds of challenges build a resilience that perhaps leads someone like Becca to keep moving forward and taking chances during tough times like these.

The Kufrin family is reportedly very supportive of Becca’s decision to become the next Bachelorette and Becca is said to be very excited now that she’s done some serious thinking and accepted the gig. She already met some of her suitors and gossip guru Reality Steve says that filming begins next week and it should wrap in mid-May with a May 28 premiere date.

Will this timeline of Becca’s engagement to Arie, the split, and the decision to jump into being the Bachelorette lead be too much, too soon? Mills notes that this could become one of the “stranger seasons” because Kufrin simply may not be entirely over Luyendyk.

Some fans are already wondering about that very issue, but the ABC executive says that they will do everything they can to make sure this Bachelorette journey works for Becca. He thinks that it’s a chance worth taking, and so far, it looks like franchise fans are glad she’s taking this leap of faith.

Will Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s engagement to Lauren Burnham last and will Becca Kufrin find true love this spring? Spoilers for ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season are already emerging and it’s clear that people will be rooting for this lead to finally find her Mr. Right.