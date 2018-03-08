David Swinyar: Florida Teacher Tells Students That Dating Black Boys ‘Isn’t Worth It,’ Uses N-Word

The teacher has been placed on leave.

A Florida middle school teacher has been placed on leave after telling students that dating black boys “isn’t worth it,” and using the so-called “N-word” on at least one occasion, Essence is reporting.

Back in October 2017, David Swinyar, who at the time taught at Kernan Middle School in Jacksonville, Florida, was observed by other students using racist language. Specifically, according to school officials, he told some students that they shouldn’t date black boys.

“You all should not be dating all these different African-American boys because they are not worth it.”

According to WJXT-TV (Jacksonville), he also called black students “dumb” and used the so-called “N-word.”

In a statement, the Duval County School Board confirmed that their investigation revealed that Swinyar “exercised poor judgment” in the way he conducted himself that day.

“Mr. Swinyar exercised poor judgment when he engaged in inappropriate communications in the presence of, and/or toward students, by using the ‘n’ word in a conversation with students and/or when he referred to a student.”

Swinyar had also been accused of viewing pornography in his classroom. However, the district’s investigation failed to turn up any evidence to support that accusation.

Meanwhile, Huffington Post turned up other accusations of inappropriate behavior against the junior high school math teacher.

Twitter, do your thing.#DavidSwinyar ➛ NOT fired for aggression toward students & racism Kernan Middle School

Principal’s email: DUPRIESJ@DUVALSCHOOLS.ORGhttps://t.co/7dr9Z5cZva — The Resisting Nun???????????? (@NunMaryMargaret) March 8, 2018

For example, Swinyar has been accused of belittling students, confronting them in a “physically aggressive manner,” and yelling at them. Students also claim to have heard him using the so-called “F-word” in class. Female students claim that he made them feel uncomfortable, staring at their breasts “and other parts.” One student said that Swinyar loves to bring controversial political matters up in class.

“He loves to talk about politics and Donald Trump.”

Due to the severity of the findings against him, school officials skipped the customary first steps of teacher discipline – verbal and written warnings – and went straight for a 10-day suspension without pay.

A student from the middle school showed me this letter that was sent home for parents today regarding the investigation into the teacher at Kernan Middle School @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/dRKWyuvSlA — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) March 7, 2018

Swinyar is not the first Florida teacher to be caught up in a racial controversy this month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Crystal River Middle School teacher Dayanna Volitich was discovered recently to be hosting a white-supremacist podcast. Though she called the podcast “political satire,” she has since been removed from the classroom.