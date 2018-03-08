Minnesota Twins’ Two-Year Offer To Lance Lynn Refused — Sets Tone For The Remaining Free Agency Market

The Minnesota Twins made a two-year contract offer to free agent pitcher Lance Lynn, only for Lynn to refuse.

MLB free agent pitcher Lance Lynn would be an ideal fit for the Minnesota Twins if the price is right. However, it was discovered that Lance Lynn prefers more than the Minnesota Twins are currently offering.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Minnesota Twins made a two-year, $20 million contract offer to Lance Lynn. It has been reported that Lynn immediately refused.

The Minnesota Twins are looking to improving upon last season when they earned a wild card berth. They are one of the MLB teams which are in the market for a top or middle of the rotation starter. Thus far with an unusually slow moving MLB offseason, the Twins have been thwarted in their efforts.

While the Minnesota Twins have a glaring need in their pitching rotation they do need want to break the bank. Understandably, Lance Lynn does not want to sign a contract offer that is conceived as a huge bargian.

By turning down the Minnesota Twins’ offer, Lance Lynn signals two things — that he will not sign for the sake of signing and the going rate for solid pitching will remain at a premium.

The offer which the Minnesota Twins handed Lance Lynn can be construed as a desperation attempt for many. The lure for Lynn to accept the contract terms would be to latch on to an MLB and resume playing. However, taking the two-year deal, worth $20 million, diminishes Lynn’s value going forward.

Lance Lynn was given a lowball offer in the eyes of CBS Sport’s Matt Snyder. Had Lance Lynn taken the Minnesota Twins’ proposal it would have severely damaged any leverage for the rest of the MLB free agency class. Primarily, the pitchers who continue to remain unsigned.

Lance Lynn is among a group which includes Jake Arrieta and Alex Cobb. The former St. Louis Cardinals’ star has a career ERA of 3.38. Lance Lynn has struck out 919 batters in his six seasons as a starter with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 30-year-old hurler missed all of the 2016 MLB season after undergoing Tommy John surgery (courtesy of MLB.com).

For the St. Louis Cardinals last season Lance Lynn posted a respectable 11-8 win-loss record, with a 3.48 ERA. Lynn also had a WAR of 2.9.

It is uncertain if the Minnesota Twins will increase their offer to Lance Lynn. What is certain is that Lance Lynn will not take a contract offer severely below his value. Lance Lynn turning down the Twins is good news for the free agents who remain unsigned.