Jennifer Lopez Posts Her ‘Beast Mode’ Spirit Animal On Instagram: Get J.Lo’s Diet & Fitness Secrets

J.Lo powers up with protein to maintain her fit and fabulous figure at 48.

Jennifer Lopez is serious about the intense lifestyle that keeps her fit and fabulous at 48. And just in case anyone doubted J.Lo’s intensity, she just turned to Instagram to post her “beast mode” spirit animal for her followers.

“#beastmode #mood #issalifestyle,” wrote Lopez as the caption for the image of a lion.

As the unofficial Queen of the Instagram Jungle, Jennifer is known for her dedication to her diet and exercise. Along with other celebrities famed for their fit and fabulous figures, such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian, Lopez works out regularly with celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson, according to the Daily Star.

Jennifer Lopez Uses Portion Control And Avoids Toxins

In addition to turning to Tracy Anderson to keep her in shape, Jennifer focuses on portion control and eating clean. She credits her curvy body and beautiful skin to avoiding toxins in her diet, including staying away from alcohol, cigarettes, and even caffeine.

“I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine. That really wrecks your skin as you get older.”

While Lopez is in “beast mode” when it comes to staying active, she also recognizes the importance of getting enough sleep. Admitting that she would “love” to get 10 hours of sleep a night, Jennifer makes it a requirement to get at least seven hours of sleep daily.

#beastmode #mood #issalifestyle A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 7, 2018 at 11:14am PST

“Seven or eight [hours of sleep] is mandatory,” said Lopez. “If I don’t get it I just don’t feel right. I start feeling crazy, I get emotional and I feel tired all the time.”

In recent interviews, Jennifer has elaborated on what she feels is the right diet for her busy life. J.Lo emphasizes protein and vegetables in her meals, reported Body & Soul. Going for a 100 percent organic diet, Lopez enjoys a variety of protein. To spice up her meals, she opts for cooking her chicken, pork, and other forms of protein in Puerto Rican style.

Jennifer Lopez reveals the fitness and diet secrets to her ageless beauty. Chris Pizzello / AP Images

Jennifer Lopez Powers Up With Protein

Toss out the doughnuts and eliminate the chips if you want to eat like J.Lo. Instead, Jennifer keeps fruits and vegetables on hand for snacks as well as extra sources of protein.

“Protein is my go-to whenever I start having cravings. It fills me up and keeps me full longer. It’s a great muscle fuel.”

Lopez jump-starts her day with a protein shake, which she uses to set the “tone” for her busy day. And although Jennifer believes in the power of protein for energizing her body, she doesn’t neglect the joys of chocolate. Lopez occasionally indulges in chocolate chips, particularly in ice cream.

To burn off those treats, J.Lo turns to dance. She shared that dance has always been and remains a “huge” element in her life. Making time to move her body and dance, which is “so good” for her body and soul, is essential for her happiness, said Jennifer.

In addition to working out with Tracy Anderson and dancing, Lopez adds variety to her fitness routine by exercising with celebrity trainer David Kirsch. Kirsch, who is based in New York City, trains Kate Upton, Heidi Klum, and Liv Tyler in addition to J.Lo, according to Self.

David teaches his clients such as Jennifer how to perform total-body moves such as the Spiderman push-up, which works the arms, chest, and core simultaneously.

“This is a pretty comprehensive exercise,” explained Kirsch. “If you’re short on time, you can do it as a standalone move and feel like you accomplished something because it works so many muscle groups at once.”