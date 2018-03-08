‘One Piece’ Chapter 897 Spoilers: Germa 66 Vs Big Mom Pirates, Pekoms Turns Into Sulong Form

One Piece Chapter 897 will reveal how Monkey D. Luffy and Sanji will escape from the hands of the Big Mom Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 897 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will feature Monkey D. Luffy coming out of the Mirror World with the help of Pekoms. With the Big Mom Pirates waiting for him outside the mirror, will the Strawhat Pirates captain safely reunite with his crew?

The previous chapter of One Piece revealed the outcome of the battle between Luffy and Charlotte Katakuri. After an epic demonstration of Observation Haki, Luffy defeated the sweet commander. Pekoms came into the scene together with Charlotte Brulee. He vowed to help Luffy out as a sign of respect to his fallen comrade, Pedro.

In the spoiler posted at One Piece Forum, One Piece Chapter 897 will mainly focus on Pekoms’ Cacao Island escape plan. As everyone knows, the remaining sons and daughters of Big Mom gathered in the mirror where Luffy is expected to come out. Sanji is hiding somewhere near, waiting and planning to save his captain. Their friends in the Thousand Sunny already arrived in the Cacao Island.

With the help of Brulee’s power, Luffy and Pekoms came out of the Mirror World. Pekoms realized that it was a full moon and immediately transformed into Sulong form. The first time One Piece fans saw the transformation was when Carrot attacked Big Mom’s fleet. Pekoms’ Sulong transformation will surely be more powerful and could be enough to take down lots of enemies. As stated in the spoiler, Charlotte Oven will be the one to face the lion mink.

As the Big Mom Pirates start to attack Luffy, Sanji came and kicked Raisin in the face. Black Leg immediately grabbed his captain and escaped using skywalk. Unfortunately, before they got too far, Yuen caught them and smashed them into the ground. However, a reinforcement arrived at their location – the Germa 66.

The last time the Vinsmokes and the Germa 66 were last seen in action was in One Piece Chapter 882 when they defeated 10,000 soldiers of Big Mom. The Vinsmoke family has a huge debt to Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates for saving them during Sanji’s wedding. They wanted to return the favor while taking their revenge against the Big Mom Pirates. The Germa 66 destroyed all the ships surrounding the Cacao Island. Ichiji, Niji, Reiju, and Yonji landed on the island wearing their battle suits, ready to assist Sanji and Luffy.

