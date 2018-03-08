John Boyega's reformed Stormtrooper is undoubtedly responsible for the deaths of his former companions in 'Star Wars 8'.

People have certainly been vocal about their displeasure with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, from the unexpected scene where Luke Skywalker chugs green milk to the unceremonious death of Supreme Leader Snoke. However, one of the more agreeable complaints was the very brief appearance of Captain Phasma, who was quickly defeated by Finn. However, it looks like Gwendoline Christie’s First Order commander was supposed to have a lengthier fight with the former Stormtrooper. Interestingly, the scene also included the murder of several Stormtroopers at the hand of their own captain.

In the theatrical cut of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Captain Phasma goes after Finn and Rose after their vessel is severely damaged by Vice Admiral Holdo’s ship. Phasma takes on Finn in a quick duel but is beaten when the former Stormtrooper breaks her visor. Unfortunately, the captain immediately falls into the flames when the deck she is lying on is destroyed. It is a very brief sequence that some believe did not give fans what they were hoping to see from Gwendoline Christie’s character. However, a recently released deleted scene confirms that Phasma got into more action and even committed murder.

In celebration of the upcoming digital and Blu-ray release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Disney and Lucasfilm have shared the rough cut of a deleted scene from the film. The video, which was featured on The Star Wars Show, opens with Finn being surrounded by Stormtroopers rallied by Captain Phasma. The commander admonishes her former soldier for being a traitor. However, Finn reveals to her men that Phasma had immediately brought down the shields of Starkiller Base when briefly threatened in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Although Captain Phasma is defiant, her bravado wavers when she sees that her soldiers seem to believe Finn’s accusations. She decides to shoot all the Stormtroopers before turning on Finn, who shoots her after she calls him “scum.” The deleted Star Wars: The Last Jedi scene might still be a rough cut, but it confirms that Phasma is capable of killing her own Stormtroopers to avoid being charged with treason.

Disney

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be available on digital download on March 13. The film’s Blu-ray release is on March 27.