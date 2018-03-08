‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Dante Irked With Nathan’s Replacement, Jason Tries To Move On By Helping Carly

New revelations will continue to test relationships in 'GH.'

General Hospital spoilers reveal that after the earthquake, life will go on in Port Charles. The tremor became the catalyst for several heart-to-heart talks especially for Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco).

The Truth

Previously on General Hospital, Sam decided to tell Jason about her feelings. She admitted that he will always have a place in her heart. However, Drew (Billy Miller) provides her with the stability she craves.

Sam’s admission will be a big blow to Jason who has been trying to clutch on the hope that Sam still harbors special feelings for him. It’s bound to be a challenging day for Sam too. Weighing her feelings for the two men who loved her will continue to torment her.

General Hospital spoilers tease that when Sam learns what happened to Drew, she will rush to the hospital right away. It appears like she will be honest about her whereabouts, but she might not come clean about everything. Telling Drew she just confessed her feelings for Jason is not exactly easy.

Time To Move On

After his conversation with Sam, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub reveal that Jason will try to overcome his worries by helping out the Corinthos family. Carly (Laura Wright), in particular, can use some help right now. It seems like Jason will find some time to talk to Michael (Chad Duell) about Nelle (Chloe Lanier). Carly might be correct in her assumptions about Nelle, and Jason wants him to consider the possibility that his mother’s gut feeling is right.

Jason's unfinished business from the life he left behind gets a jump start today. Can Sam help put it in perspective?

Tune into an all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/F3SMDFsSRW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 6, 2018

Meanwhile, spoilers suggest that Sonny (Maurice Benard) will continue to deal with his father’s health crisis. He might have to acknowledge that his father has Alzheimer’s so Mike can get the proper care he needs.

Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) demise affected a lot of people in Port Charles including Dante. So, when a new detective heads to PC to take over Nathan’s duties, Dante will not exactly feel happy about his presence. Detective Harrison Chase (John Swickard) will make right after he arrives in town, arresting Dante’s grandfather. This is bound to put a strain on their relationship, and Dante might not have a great first impression of the new detective.

General Hospital spoilers are silent as to the identity of the new detective and if he is related to any character in Port Charles.