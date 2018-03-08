WWE News: NXT To Debut Brand New Championship With Huge ‘TakeOver’ Match To Decide Champion

Six superstars will compete in a huge match at 'NXT TakeOver' next month for a new title.

The WWE’s NXT roster is introducing a brand new championship belt with a huge matchup scheduled to determine the first champion. Wednesday night brought the breaking news that the NXT General Manager William Regal had booked a six-man match in order to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion. That adds another singles title to the roster which currently featured three distinct championships.

According to the WWE website’s report on Wednesday night, the first-ever NXT North American Champion will be decided in a Six-Man Ladder Match. That match will take place at the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans pay-per-view slated for the weekend of WrestleMania 34. Competing to win the brand new championship will be Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Ricochet, and EC3. The announcement was made during the latest NXT show taping which was held on Wednesday night at Full Sail University.

All six of the superstars named for the match definitely have the credentials to potentially win the inaugural title. Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Dain, and Sullivan have yet to win individual championships within NXT. Ricochet and EC3 are the newest members of the roster, adding some intrigue to this matchup as they could steal the spotlight from the longer-term NXT stars.

One would have to think that The Undisputed’s Adam Cole is the early favorite to win this title, but newcomers Ricochet and EC3 certainly have impressive resumes ahead of their recent moves to NXT. Carter is a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion and also was a one-time Impact Grand Champion. Ricochet has won multiple championships in New Japan, Lucha Underground, and other organizations as well.

As of this report, the NXT brand featured just three championships. The WWE NXT Tag Team title belts are held by Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed. Ember Moon is the current reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion, while Andrade Cien Almas holds the WWE NXT Championship. The newest title will give the roster a mid-tier title which seems similar to the main roster’s Intercontinental and United States title belts.

The other championships are likely to be defended at the big NXT event early next month. Regal also announced that the NXT Championship is on the line when Almas will defend against challenger Aleister Black.

That huge matchup will take place and the first NXT North American Champion will be crowned at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. The NXT event takes place on Saturday, April 7, just one night before WrestleMania 34.