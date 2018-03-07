Michael B Jordan Is Offering To Help One Fan Replace Her Retainer After She Broke It Watching ‘Black Panther’

Black Panther has become a blockbuster success, dominating the movies since it was released. With so many people heading out to the movies to see Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, and Michael B. Jordan in action, it makes sense that there would be some interesting stories about how people are reacting to the film. However, one story that people probably did not expect to see was of a fan breaking her retainer after seeing Jordan on the big screen.

According to a report from Cinema Blend, it seems that one fan who went to a showing of Black Panther clenched their jaw so hard that it actually snapped one of the wires of the retainer in their mouth. The news of what happened was first shared on the Tumblr page for the orthodontist who took care of the patient. In their post on social media, the dentist who was called in for an emergency visit explained that one of their patients needed to come in for an urgent appointment after watching Black Panther.

The orthodontist went into detail, explaining that the patient came to see them “because she snapped the wire on her retainer watching the movie when MBJ took his shirt off, she clenched her teeth,” and it was so hard that ultimately the steel ended up snapping off of her retainer. While the dentist had a bit more to say on Tumblr, the post ended up going viral, leading to the patient in question seeing it and responding.

On Twitter, the girl, identified as Sophia Robb, who snapped her retainer because of Michael B. Jordan realized that the post was about her because that Tumblr post came from her orthodontist’s account. In fact, once she realized that the post was about her, Robb said, “this is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself.” Once she confirmed that the story was, in fact, about her, Sophia Robb ended up sharing the Tumblr post herself on Twitter and explaining exactly what happened. Robb explained that the retainer broke when the scene with Michael B. Jordan removing his shirt to do battle to become king took place on screen. Since she shared her story, it has been retweeted more than 95,000 times and even gained the attention of Michael B. Jordan himself.

In response to the tweets and Tumblr posts, Jordan said that he felt like maybe he was “partially responsible” for the broken retainer. He then said that she should let him know if he could replace it for her.

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers ????????‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them ???? — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

The response from Michael B. Jordan was clearly exciting for Robb, who admitted that she was both grateful and honored to have the actor respond to her story and even offer to help her pay for the replacement retainer. She even had the chance to message the actor privately, which she shared with her followers, expressing her disbelief and excitement over what has happened since seeing Black Panther.