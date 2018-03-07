Paris Jackson Wants Her Fans To Stop Changing Her Skin Color With Photoshop

'I am what I am,' Paris tweeted.

Paris Jackson has asked her fans to stop using Photoshop to change her skin color in photos. The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe has said that she is fed up of fans who either make her skin lighter to make her look more Caucasian or make her skin darker so that she looks more mixed-race.

“I appreciate everything y’all make for me, I enjoy every single edit I see. But please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white,” Jackson tweeted. “And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. I am what I am. I’m aware of what I look like and I’m finally happy with it.”

Rumors about the parentage of Paris Jackson and MJ’s other children have been around for years. Many don’t think that Paris and her brothers are Michael’s biological children because they are very light skinned and have Caucasian features. During his life, Michael insisted that his children were his. During a controversial tell-all interview with Martin Bashir, Michael insisted that his “sperm cells” were used to conceive Paris, Prince Michael Jackson II, and Blanket.

Paris previously told Rolling Stone that she considers herself black even though most of the people she encounters don’t. She admits, though, that now that she wears her hair blonde, she looks like she was born in “Finland or something.”

Jackson told Rolling Stone that she believes she’s black because that’s what her father told her, and she doesn’t think that he would have lied to her. She said that he would point to her and tell her that she’s black and to be proud of her heritage. She also pointed out that there are other mixed-race people who look like her. For example, Prison Break and Legends of Tomorrow star Wentworth Miller has very light skin, and he has a black dad and a white mom. Even though other people question it, Paris said that she’s certain that Michael Jackson is her biological dad. She went on to say that people who knew the King of Pop well say that they “see him” in her and that “it’s almost scary.”

Paris Jackson is currently working on developing her budding acting career. She has a role in the upcoming movie Gringo, which stars David Oyelowo as U.S. businessman Harold Soyinka, who finds himself trapped in Mexico in the crosshairs of a drug cartel, nefarious colleagues, and a mercenary. The film opens in the U.S. on March 9, 2018.