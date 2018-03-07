‘Alaskan Bush People’ Drama: Gabe Brown ‘Cries’ As He Leaves Browntown, As Noah Brown Feuds With The Family

Even though the future of "Alaskan Bush People" hangs in the balance, there is still plenty of Brown family drama to go around.

There’s no shortage of drama in the Brown family household, that’s for sure. The stars of Alaskan Bush People always seem to find themselves in the news, whether or not they mean to or want to. This time around, two of the Brown family boys are in the news, and not necessarily for all the right reasons.

First up in the news is Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown. According to In Touch Weekly, the middle Brown child — who has had more than had his fair share of controversy — recently gave an interview to the outlet, wherein he explained that he “cried” when he was leaving Browntown and moving to Los Angeles.

“I too cried about leaving. We’re all doing well, thank you.”

For Gabe, one of the biggest sources of his stress had to do with his mother’s diagnosis of cancer. As fans of the show already know, Ami Brown — the matriarch of the Brown family — was diagnosed with cancer, and many of her friends and family were concerned that she wouldn’t survive. The family had to move from “the bush” of Alaska to Los Angeles so she could get top-class treatment for her illness.

Even though Gabe was sad about leaving Browntown, he knew that moving to Los Angeles was necessary to save his mother.

The same, of course, cannot be said for Gabe’s Alaskan Bush People co-star, and brother, Noah Brown. According to Radar Online, the prodigal son of the family has been found in Colorado after sending social media jabs to his father.

Noah and his girlfriend, Rhain, have been spotted living in Trinidad, Colorado, by a source who tipped off the gossip site.

Noah came under fire because of the intensity of the “diss” against his family — but in particular, against his father, Billy Brown.

“Family is NOT Blood, family is made up of the people who act like family, people who treat you like family, and people who you choose as family; and when people have none of this, then Blood does not make them family…it makes them a Relative.”

It seems like there is no shortage of Alaskan Bush People drama, even though there’s no sign of when the show will return to the air.