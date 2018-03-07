Newly Crowned ‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Gets Love From Past ‘Bachelor’ Stars

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s rejected ex has the full support of Bachelor Nation as she gets ready to hand out her own roses this spring.

Usually, when a new Bachelor or Bachelorette star is announced, there’s a mixed reaction from Bachelor Nation. But when Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s humiliated former fiancée, Becca Kufrin, was announced as the next Bachelorette star, fans were ecstatic. There’s no doubt that Bachelor fans are Team Becca after she endured Arie’s embarrassing on-camera breakup.

After Arie proposed to Becca in Peru during The Bachelor finale, he had a change of heart and announced he wanted to marry his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, instead. Arie broke the news to Becca as ABC’s cameras rolled. Now, after Arie’s bad Bachelor behavior, Becca has a promise for diehard fans of the franchise.

“I want to be the best damn Bachelorette I can be.”

In an interview with People, Becca Kufrin said she is ready to start this new chapter in her life after Arie’s breakup blindside two months into their engagement.

“I have so much love to give and I want just a partner in life,” the new Bachelorette star told People. “I’m not afraid to date these guys and find the one who is the best fit for me.”

Becca revealed that she will treat the suitors that she “falls for” the way that she would want to be treated.

“I want to think about the bigger picture and the outcome,” Becca said.

“Is it best to say ‘I love you’ to two people? I don’t know. If I do feel that need, I want to make sure I’m 100 percent sure and keep in mind their feelings. I want to keep their needs and emotions at the forefront.”

Becca Kufrin also taped a mini message to fans, saying can’t wait to be the next Bachelorette. “Let’s do this!” Becca said.

Past stars of The Bachelor franchise are showing their support for Becca Kufrin as she begins her journey as the 14th star of The Bachelorette. Trista Sutter, the very first Bachelorette, took to Twitter to tell Becca to “find the love” she so deserves. Trista, who has been married to her final pick, Ryan Sutter, for nearly 15 years, also offered advice to the incoming Bachelorette if she ever needs it.

Other former Bachelorette stars, including Arie’s ex, Emily Maynard, and last season’s Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, also weighed in on Becca Kufrin’s new title. Maynard compared Kufrin to Wonder Woman, while Rachel Lindsay reminded her that she is now in the driver’s seat and can control her own happy ending. You can see the tweets below.

Other franchise stars, including Rachel’s runner-up Peter Kraus and last year’s Bachelor star Nick Viall, also reacted to Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette news. Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson appealed to producers for a chance to date Becca, while recently single Ben Higgins told the newest series star to “enjoy the ride.”

Meanwhile, Bachelor staffers couldn’t be happier about their latest series star. Franchise host Chris Harrison posted to Instagram to write “So proud Becca is our new girl,” while executive producer Robert Mills posted a sweet, handwritten note Becca sent him after she was asked to be the new Bachelorette.

And fans love Becca so much that they started a fund to support her after Arie’s tacky public breakup. Kufrin told fans she appreciated the collection, which topped $6,000, and said she would donate it to a charity to support kids with cancer.

While filming for The Bachelorette Season 14 won’t start for a few days, Becca Kufrin has already met five of her suitors. On the After the Final Rose special, Becca met men named Lincoln, Chase, Darius, Brian, and Blake. Chase pointed out that when one door closes, another one opens, while Brian introduced himself to the new Bachelorette with a banjo serenade. Blake showed up on a horse, telling Becca: “When you fall off the horse, you gotta get back up again. I brought you this horse, and I want to be the man who helps you back up again.”

You can see Becca’s Bachelorette announcement below.

Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, May 28 on ABC.