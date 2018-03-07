‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Season 4 Spoilers: Alfred Enoch Returns As Wes

'HTGAWM' will bring back Wes to explore the circumstances surrounding his death.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 4 spoilers reveal that the show will finally deal with how Wes (Alfred Enoch) died.

A year ago, a fire claimed Wes’ life and the circumstances surrounding it were all mysterious. This week’s episode of How to Get Away with Murder will reveal the secret behind his death which means that Enoch will be back on screen as Wes.

The Day Before Wes Died

Spoilers from TV Guide revealed that How to Get Away with Murder Season 4 will show how the meeting between Sandrine (Lolita Davidovich) and Wes went. Lauren’s (Karla Souza) mother was one of the last people who saw Wes before he died.

The last episode of How to Get Away with Murder Season 4 was a two-hour crossover with another show Scandal. While little was said about the incident with Wes, it moved the plot along since Frank had a conversation with Bonnie telling her about what he learned from Laurel’s mom. Bonnie urged him to tell Laurel about it, but he also asked Bonnie to look into Wes’ account to see if he deposited the $100,000 Sandrine supposedly paid him. Eventually, Frank will have no choice but to tell Laurel about what he learned about the meeting between Sandrine and Wes.

Based on Sandrine’s account, she wanted Wes to leave Lauren and offered him $100,000 to do what she wants. However, Frank (Charlie Weber) is not convinced. When he went looking for the money Sandrine reportedly gave Wes, he found a zip drive containing a recording of what the meeting was about. Laurel assumed that her father had Wes killed because of his legal issues with the Mahoney family, and the evidence Frank finds supports her assumptions.

Season 4 Mystery

How to Get Away with Murder Season 4 spoilers casts doubt on whether Laurel’s father was responsible for Wes’ demise or it was her mother. Of course, someone else might also be involved although Laurel’s family appears to be the prime suspect as of the moment.

With all the happenings in How to Get Away with Murder, spoilers suggest that there will still be more questions about what Wes was up to and why he died. The mysterious phone call from Christophe will most likely have answers in the next episodes.

How to Get Away with Murder airs on ABC on Thursday, 10 p.m.