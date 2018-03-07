The Young Bucks Tease A ‘Raw’ Tag Team Championship Match Against Sheamus & Cesaro At ‘WrestleMania 34’

Could the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions compete against the Raw Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 34?

Over the past several weeks, Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro, also known as The Bar, have shown their dominance in the tag team division. With a deficit of teams on the red brand, The Bar has spent most of their time feuding with the Titus Worldwide team of Titus O’Neil and Apollo. Although Titus Worldwide defeated Sheamus and Cesaro on several occasions, they were not able to win when it counts the most, as they were defeated at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Titus and Apollo were also defeated in two straight falls in their two-out-of-three falls match on Raw for the tag team titles.

Most recently, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival attempted to earn a title shot at WrestleMania with intentions to defeat The Bar on Raw, but also fell short. Prior to these teams, The Bar also feuded with Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan before Jordan got injured, the reunited Shield team of Rollins and Dean Ambrose before Ambrose got injured, as well as a series of matches with the returning Hardy Boyz following WrestleMania 33. Sheamus and Cesaro were able to defeat each of these teams, and has shown that there is no team left to try to dethrone them.

With a deficit of teams, an opportunity for other teams to either form or come from outside WWE is created. Recently, Sheamus went to Twitter to re-emphasize that The Bar has “no worthy opponents on The Grandest Stage of Them All,” and issued an open invitation. Two former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Dudley Boyz and Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder, responded to the invitation showing their interest.

In addition, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks also responded.

We happen to have that date open… https://t.co/YNVAM8xUUa — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) March 6, 2018

Currently, The Young Bucks are the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, and have held the titles for approaching seven months. While Nick and Matt Jackson competing against The Bar at WrestleMania 34 would certainly be a highly anticipated match, The Young Bucks are currently under a two-year contract with ROH that expires in December of this year. In addition, The Young Bucks, in addition to Cody Rhodes, are spearheading and self-financing the “All-In” event scheduled for September 1 in Chicago, Illinois.