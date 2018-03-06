Meghan Markle Reportedly Spent Almost £400,000 On Fashion, Beauty For Royal Wedding, ‘The Daily Mail’ Reports

Kate Middleton's wedding dress cost about half that.

Meghan Markle’s big day reportedly costs a pretty penny. The Daily Mail reports that the former Suits actress’ has spent close to £400,000 on fashion and beauty for the royal wedding. That’s about $560,0000. The wedding dress allegedly accounts for the majority of the expenses. According to the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen bridal gown was pricey as well, but hers cost £250,000.

To back up their claim, the Daily Mail cited an alleged source that spoke to LOOK Magazine.

‘Meghan is like any other bride preparing for her dream day,” the “insider” said, as reported by the Daily Mail. “‘The wedding dress has been the biggest expense, and the budget has now doubled from what it originally was.”

The news of this costly wedding dress comes after Markle’s controversy-stirring decision to wear a £56,000 Ralph and Russo couture gown for her engagement photos with Prince Harry. The gown has a sheer bodice and long ruffled skirt and was featured in the fashion house’s Autumn/Winter show for 2016-17. As OK! Magazine UK reports, some Brits thought that the gown was too sheer as well as costly.

As for the designer of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, there’s still no confirmation on which fashion house is assuming the huge responsibility. In February, Vanity Fair reported that either Erdem or Ralph & Russo was Markle’s rumored couturier for her bridal gown. Remember, Ralph and Russo designed the dress that she wore for her engagement photos. But the bookies were also betting on Meghan playing copycat to Kate Middleton and choosing Alexander McQueen.

British bookies appear to have identified the designer of #MeghanMarkle's wedding dress: https://t.co/jCjqVR7waS pic.twitter.com/Od9uVA2TGe — The Kit (@TheKit) February 24, 2018

In late February, betting on the designer of Markle’s wedding dress was suspended in response to an increase in bets for McQueen. The suspension often indicates that news confirming the wagers has been leaked which could mean that there’s been some confirmation that the renowned British fashion brand is designing the wedding dress.

Royal Wedding dress code: What to wear if you're invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day, according to Debretts https://t.co/6Slv3loT2s #casualapparel pic.twitter.com/BK5rhQFq1c — Casual Apparel (@casualappareluk) March 6, 2018

One key factor in McQueen’s corner is that its lead designer, Sarah Burton is a woman. Meghan has expressed feminist views in the past and she’s said, in speeches, that it’s a cause that’s close to her. So, she might find a female bridal gown designer more appealing.

The Daily Mail’s source added more alleged details to the young couple’s spending habits for their wedding. The source claims that the cost of the honeymoon currently amounts to £120,000. There’s no confirmation on how Meghan and Harry plan to spend their allotted alone time after their wedding, though.