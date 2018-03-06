‘The Bachelor’ 2018: Arie Luyendyk & Lauren Burnham’s Relationship Status Revealed, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Are Arie and Lauren together now after his split from fiance Becca?

The Bachelor 2018 will officially come to an end on Tuesday night when more details about Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s relationships with both Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham are revealed. As many viewers know, Arie originally proposed to Becca on the finale and she accepted. However, weeks later, Arie changed his mind and called off the engagement in hopes of winning Lauren back.

According to a March 6 report by Hollywood Life, Becca Kufrin revealed more about her shocking break up with Arie Luyendyk Jr. in a blog published by People Magazine. In her own words, Becca relived the heartbreaking moment her engagement to The Bachelor star ended, and revealed her thoughts on him leaving her for Lauren Burnham.

In the post, Becca reveals that Arie and Lauren are “going to be together and do their thing,” seemingly revealing that Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. are currently in a relationship together. Fans of The Bachelor will learn more about Arie’s decision to call off the engagement and go running back to Lauren on Tuesday night’s After The Final Rose special. Arie, Lauren, and Becca will all speak out about the events that transpired after the finale, and Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham will likely reveal the status of their relationship now. However, many fans already know what’s going on, as Arie has made it clear that he’s beyond happy in the relationship he’s currently in.

BOMBSHELL BREAKUP: @chrisbharrison talks about the shocking season finale that made Arie the most controversial lead in @BachelorABC’s history. pic.twitter.com/DO5qvNXQGx — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 6, 2018

Meanwhile, fans of The Bachelor are speaking out with their thoughts on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s bold move, which included having ABC cameras follow him to break things off with Becca and try to reconcile with Lauren. Many viewers believe that Becca Kufrin should be named as the next Bachelorette so that she can get her second chance at love, while others want to see other members of Arie’s final four women such as Tia Both or Kendall Long be named as ABC’s next leading lady.

Tuesday night will bring answers to many questions from the shocking finale of The Bachelor, and fans will be tuning in to see how it all played out for Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin, and Lauren Burnham.