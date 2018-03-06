‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout To Go Naked On Latest Reality TV Gig, Reports ‘The Ashley’

Maci Bookout will be completely nude during her next TV venture.

Teen Mom OG fans are about to see Maci Bookout in a whole new light. The mother of three will be appearing on another reality TV series, and she’ll film it all while she’s completely naked.

According to a March 5 report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Maci Bookout is set to appear on the reality series Naked and Afraid. The Discovery Channel series is planning a celebrity edition, and Bookout was quick to sign up for the opportunity. The report reveals that Maci, who is the mother of Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick, and wife to Taylor McKinney, has already filmed her episode of the show.

As many Teen Mom OG fans may already know, Naked and Afraid is a reality series where people venture out into the wilderness and have to fend for themselves, and they must do it all completely naked. Sources claim that Bookout “trained hard” for the show before leaving to film. The insider also reveals that she was allowed to bring a few personal items with her but for the most part, wasn’t given any special treatment due to her reality TV background.

The source also claims that Maci Bookout kept her gig on Naked and Afraid very quiet and that her Teen Mom OG co-stars had no idea that she had filmed an episode of the series. In addition, Bookout’s MTV contract was not breached in any way, as filming the wilderness series had “nothing to do with Maci’s life as a teen parent.”

It seems that Maci Bookout is still keeping quiet about her time on Naked and Afraid although the news has leaked. The Teen Mom OG star’s rep had “no comment” when asked about the young mom appearing on the Discovery Channel series. Naked and Afraid will begin airing brand new episodes starting on March 11, and it seems that Bookout’s episode of the show will likely air this season.

Currently, on Teen Mom OG, fans have been watching Maci Bookout struggle with co-parenting her oldest son, Bentley, with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, and speaking out about her struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, which she has been seeing a doctor for.