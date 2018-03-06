Chris Martin’s Coldplay Bandmates Can’t Stand ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Dakota Johnson, Claims ‘Radar’

A new report claims that Martin is letting his music come second while he focuses on his new romance.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin is head over heels for his new girlfriend Dakota Johnson, but other members of the band are not thrilled with her constant presence. A new report claims that Martin is letting his music come second while he focuses on his new romance, and the fact that he is dropping everything to be by her side is getting on the band’s nerves. Could Johnson be a new Yoko Ono?

According to Radar Online, Martin’s love for Johnson is so strong that he is letting her get in the way of his music career.

“He’s letting their music come second so he can focus on being with Dakota while she films her latest movie in Vancouver,” claims an insider. “The band has some time off right now, but everyone is keen to work on new music except Chris, who is very much in the honeymoon phase and just wants to spend all his time with Dakota.”

The rumor is that members of Coldplay are begging the Fifty Shades Freed star to back off so they can have some guy time together and make some music, but it looks like that isn’t going to happen anytime soon. It seems Martin and Johnson are inseparable.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the talented and sweet guy, Chris Martin! ????????❤ pic.twitter.com/BIincK6Oku — Dakota Johnson Updates (@LifeDJohnson) March 2, 2018

Cameras and eyewitnesses recently caught the couple on a smoothie date in Vancouver when the couple grabbed drinks at Heirloom Juice Co. Martin and Johnson held hands and kissed at the brunch spot while he was in town visiting her while she shoots the new movie Bad Times at the El Royale.

The band is reportedly not the only one who has issues with Johnson. Apparently, Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, isn’t a huge fan of his new love interest, per a report from The Sun. To be fair, Martin hasn’t been too kind to her fiancé, Brad Falchuk. But, the fact that Paltrow is having such a hard time with Johnson is making Martin furious.

Martin and Paltrow separated in 2014 after 10 years of marriage when they made the phrase “conscious uncoupling” part of the English language, but they have remained friends while raising their two children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Both couples – Martin and Johnson, Paltrow and Falchuk – recently attended Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party, and Paltrow claims that they remain a family, even though they are no longer a couple. She added that she and Martin are better as friends than they are at being married.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner even referred to Martin as her “brother” in a recent Instagram post while wishing him a happy birthday. She added a note of thanks to Martin for giving her two wonderful children.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have not commented on the rumors surrounding their relationship.