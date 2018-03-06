Rebel Amy Duggar Posts Fully Nude Bathroom Selfie: How Will The ‘Counting On’ Stars React?

While Amy recovers from the nude selfie snafu, she also made headlines this week when she talked about adopting the Turpin kids.

Amy Duggar is turning to prayer following another embarrassing mishap on social media. The Duggar family rebel unintentionally shared a nude selfie on Twitter, which she promptly deleted. How will Counting On fans react to Amy’s latest misstep?

According to OK Magazine, Amy shared a photo of herself in a bathtub but didn’t realize that you could see her nude reflection on the faucet. Although she quickly deleted the post, it didn’t take long for fans to catch it and react, which mortified Amy and may have embarrassed her famous family.

“I took a pic of me relaxing in the tub just knees down… but I forgot the faucet is reflective and omg…. now I’m horrified and deleted it so quickly but still!!!!” she wrote on Twitter, later adding, “Literally still freaking out… please Lord don’t let it end up in the tabloids…. I. WILL. JUST. DIE.”

Amy still adheres to her Christian faith, but she is not as conservative as her Duggar cousins. Even still, she was obviously upset with the accidental post.

Prior to the nude selfie, Amy posted biblical verses to encourage her Twitter followers. While the pic was an embarrassing moment, it isn’t Amy’s first social media mishap.

Last month, Amy shared photos of Joy-Anna Duggar shortly after she had given birth to her new son with Austin Forsyth, Gideon Martyn. The photo confirmed that Joy-Anna did not have a home birth and delivered the child in a hospital. This was the first time we’ve seen a post-labor hospital image from the Duggars.

Realizing her mistake, Amy quickly deleted the photo and turned her Instagram account to private. But given her 375,000 followers, the photo quickly turned back up and started making it around the internet.

While Amy recovers from the nude selfie snafu, she also made headlines this week when she talked about adopting the Turpin kids. On Monday, the reality star told her followers that she wants to adopt all 13 of the kids.

She told her husband Dillon King that she feels a lot of compassion for the children and wants to give them a stable home for the future. The kids were discovered to be living in deplorable conditions in California in what has been called a “house of horrors.”

Haven't these kids suffered enough? Amy Duggar Wants to Adopt the Tortured Turpin Children https://t.co/tKU4JaKct2 — VonBoski (@vonboski) January 30, 2018

Amy added that people who treat children this way and torture animals should be “hung by their toenails.” Amy previously opened up about her own experience with abusive family members during her appearance on Marriage Boot Camp.

The Counting On star revealed that her father physically and emotionally abused her when she was a little girl, which is one reason why she has a soft spot for the Turpin children.

No word yet on how Dillon King reacted to Amy Duggar’s request. Amy is a niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and tied the knot with King back in 2015.

You can catch her famous cousins on Season 7 of Counting On Monday nights on TLC.