Scientist Claims To Have Found Alien Fossils On Mars But NASA Is Allegedly Covering It Up

Barry DiGregorio said he will reveal what NASA is trying to hide via shocking report on alien life.

Barry DiGregorio, a scientist, called out NASA for trying to conceal the truth about the possible existence of alien life on Mars. He alleged that the agency deliberately disregarded the photos showing what looks like to be trace fossils created by soft-bodied life forms.

The scientist revealed that the pictures were taken by NASA’s own space explorer called the Curiosity Rover, but the agency seems to be hiding the details of what they actually found — a bunch of fossilized tracks or footprints.

DiGregorio asserted that he would drop the bomb very soon. On that day, he will disclose how the US science agency is keeping its findings a secret to the public.

The former research fellow at the University of Buckingham further stated that NASA is very aware about the alien life on Mars but it is not saying anything because they want to carry out an in-depth exploration of the planet through a manned mission supposedly scheduled for 2030.

Last month, NASA released photos of what they claimed to be images rock crystals that formed in the red planet. The agency relayed that they are currently examining the “star-shaped and swallowtail-shaped tiny, dark bumps in fine-layered bright bedrock of a Martian ridge.” However, in truth, Barry DiGregorio insists that these are not rock crystals but traces of alien fossils.

“If you look at the images more closely, the sticks merge into the host rock, this actually has features in it that are reminiscent of trace fossils,” the researcher told the Daily Star Online.

He added, “Crystals don’t add up. Crystals don’t branch or twist. We’re talking about something that might have been equivalent to the Ordovician period on Earth.”

Has NASA already found life on Mars?https://t.co/B5iftfKoPF — Metro (@MetroUK) March 5, 2018

Extraterrestrial life is a controversial topic for decades. Numerous conspiracy theories have emerged as people became so interested and obsessed with finding and proving that aliens do exist.

The most popular theory that people still believe up to now is that extraterrestrial beings have been around for a long time, however, the public is not aware because powerful people want to keep this information a secret forever.

In any case, Barry DiGregorio appears determined to expose NASA. He said that he will be teaming up with two other scientists and together they will analyze the findings collected by the Curiosity rover. Once done, he will publish a full report proving that the crystals are actually indications of an alien race, Mirror reported.

Finally, trace fossils are not the remains of creatures but they are footprints, waste matter and holes created by animals as they go about their lives. Dr. Barry DiGregorio explained that the fossils on the red planet were made by soft-bodied alien beings that once wandered about on its surface.