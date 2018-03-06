User’s Awkward Request On Twitter Is Granted By Company

The company surprised the user by granting his request.

An awkward request from a user on Twitter was granted surprisingly by the premium phone case maker Dbrand recently. Dbrand claims to be the global leader in device customization with their line of customizable skins and cases. Twitter is a haven for all sorts of awkward and funny requests from users; many of such requests are mostly ignored except for a few. However, this particular user was in for a surprise.

The recent request from user @**sLicker90000 goes like this, “dbrand if I get 1 like, can I get a free pencil? But dbrand it. Dbrand everything.” Sadly, the request only managed to garner about 200 likes but the company responded beautifully.

“Check your DM. We’re going to send you an inconveniently large box of pencils…”

The company kept their word by sending the user the “dbranded” pencils, affirming it with a tweet.

“He thought we were joking. Enjoy your pencils, @**sLicker90000”

The response by the phone case maker got over 100 comments, 244 retweets, and almost 3,000 likes. A lot more than the actual request from the user, which is fortunate for him. The company rewarded the user with the “dbranded” pencils. The user is probably happy with his customized pencils anyway. A user, Brendan Hochmuth, took the liberty to request something more valuable from the company – “an inconveniently large box of money.” The gesture by the company has generated some interest on Twitter recently, with users making all kinds of requests.

In April 2017, a teenager named Carter Wilkerson, from Reno, Nevada, asked fast food company Wendy’s how many retweets he would need for a free supply of fried meat for 12 months. Their response was “18 million,” according to Independent. The tweet went viral and has garnered over 3.5 million retweets becoming the world’s most tweeted retweet, according to New York Times. Actor Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad and other prominent personalities helped the teenager appeal for retweets but unfortunately, it has not reached its target. Even though he didn’t meet the target he was given chicken nuggets for a year by Wendy’s anyway, according to New York Times.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

Some brands have been accused of being sarcastic, insensitive, or downright rude to customers. A user requested a free milkshake from Tesco in 2005 and got this response. “@SamCena Hi Sam, you can have a free milkshake when Arsenal wins the Champions League, so basically you’re never getting one,” via Bleacher Report. Soccer fans will appreciate how the company turned the customer down with the brutal illustration. However, fans of the English Premiership side like Piers Morgan may not be too happy with the tweet. Tesco is popular for their hilarious and blunt responses.